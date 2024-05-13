Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, May 13, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Monday, May 13, 2024, include the following:

Monday, May 13 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the SC7 Coastal Clean Up with PalmettoPride, Hurls’ Rock Park, 1905 S. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Monday, May 13 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference to discuss the end of the legislative session, South Carolina State House, Governor's Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.