Southern Wall Products, Inc. selects Anderson County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Southern Wall Products, Inc. (Southern Wall Products), a manufacturer of drywall finishing products, today announced it selects Anderson County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $23 million investment will create 28 new jobs.

Established in 1981, Southern Wall Products manufactures and sells finishing solutions for the drywall industry under the Ruco brand name. The company produces ready-mix joint compound, ceiling textures, setting compounds and primers.

Southern Wall Products currently has one manufacturing facility in Tucker, Georgia. The new facility, located at 1632 Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson, will increase the company’s capabilities to serve customers throughout the Southeast.

Operations will be online in June 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Southern Wall Products team should contact Mike Haun (770-621-3065).

QUOTES

“Southern Wall Products has been building communities since 1981. We’re excited for this next chapter for our company, our employees, their families and calling Anderson home to our new S.C. facility.” -Southern Wall Products President Chris Winkler

“Congratulations to Southern Wall Products on establishing its first South Carolina operation. The company’s $23 million investment in Anderson County is further proof that manufacturing companies of all types recognize the benefits of doing business in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are always proud when a company chooses to invest in South Carolina, and today’s announcement is no exception. Southern Wall Products’ new operation and the jobs it creates are together a great win for Anderson County, and we look forward to the company’s success in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re pleased that Southern Wall Products has chosen to join Anderson County’s growing family of industries. We are committed to recruiting well-paying jobs representing multiple industry sectors, and Southern Wall Products will be a great fit for our community.” -Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn

FIVE FAST FACTS