Connect First and Servus Credit Union Announces New C-Suite Team

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect First and Servus Credit Union announced, today, the makeup of the Executive Leadership team for the newly merged entity, comprised of seven C-Suite executives from the predecessor organizations.



The announcement comes days after connectFirst and Servus announced the closing of their merger and is the result of a rigorous process undertaken to determine the top-level structure and functions required to carry the organization into the future, as well as to determine the individuals whose expertise are best suited to the roles.

The organization's C-Suite is now comprised of:

Randy Allarie, Chief Risk Officer: Responsible for risk management, legal, compliance, government relations, credit & special loans.

Responsible for risk management, legal, compliance, government relations, credit & special loans. Michelle Belland, Chief People and Experience Officer: Responsible for people and culture, marketing, communications, marketing data, web and digital sales, as well as products and pricing.





Responsible for people and culture, marketing, communications, marketing data, web and digital sales, as well as products and pricing. Ryan Gobolos, Chief Financial Officer: Responsible for the organization's financial management and reporting.





Responsible for the organization's financial management and reporting. Kendra Holland, Chief Strategy and Productivity Officer: Responsible for organizational strategy, project management, productivity, and corporate services.





Responsible for organizational strategy, project management, productivity, and corporate services. Dion Linke, Chief Operating and Integration Officer: Responsible for the frontline aspects of our business including retail, commercial and business banking, wealth, call centre operations and cards, as well as the merger integration effort.





Responsible for the frontline aspects of our business including retail, commercial and business banking, wealth, call centre operations and cards, as well as the merger integration effort. James Shore, Chief of Staff: Responsible for governance, ELT coordination and board support.





Responsible for governance, ELT coordination and board support. Atul Varde, Chief Information and Payments Officer: Responsible for the technology aspects of our business including IT, data technology, payments, and public policy matters.



President and CEO, Ian Burns, says, "The continued growth and profitability that Servus has seen, despite sector headwinds, is a testament to the strength of its legacy leadership. Augmented by the skills, experience and passion of the connectFirst additions, this is a powerhouse ELT, well suited to shape the credit union of tomorrow."

Previous leaders not named to the new C-Suite have accepted new meaningful roles in the new organization where they can continue to contribute, with the exception of two individuals who have elected to depart the organization.

"In bringing our C-Suite together in the way that we have, I think we have one of the strongest executive teams in the credit union space in all of Canada. I am excited to see how this team brings to life the vision of the merger and the benefits it will have for our members," says Burns.

For more information, visit https://servus.ca and https://www.connectfirstcu.com.

Servus and connectFirst are trade names of Connect First and Servus Credit Union Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Servus

Servus Credit Union has served Albertans for over 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. The financial institution has more than 100 branches in 61 communities throughout the province as well as options for online, mobile and telephone banking. Servus's noble purpose is to help members reimagine their financial fitness so that they feel good about their money. For more information about Servus, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca .

About connectFirst

connectFirst Credit Union, one of the largest and most successful credit unions in Canada, is a full-service financial institution with over $7 billion in assets under administration. connectFirst employs 750 Albertans who provide a wide range of financial products and advice in more than 40 communities across central and southern Alberta. It serves over 125,000 members through a community-focused approach to banking.

