Global Orthodontic Brackets Market to Hit $3.46 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Orthodontic Brackets Market is estimated to grow from US$ 2.10 Billion in 2024 to USD 3.46 billion by 2031, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Orthodontic brackets are devices that are bonded onto the surface of teeth and are used to align teeth. They play a major role in orthodontic treatments by allowing the application of controlled forces to gradually move teeth to desired positions.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing number of people opting for orthodontic treatments and advancements in orthodontic bracket materials are the major factors augmenting the growth of the global orthodontic brackets market over the forecast period. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, orthodontic treatment is one of the most common dental procedures, with nearly 1 out of every 7 people receiving orthodontic treatment. Self-ligating brackets that reduce friction during teeth movement and require lesser number of visits. Advancements in 3D printing technology have enabled producing customized orthodontic brackets according to the patient's teeth structure.

Global Orthodontic Brackets Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.10 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $3.46 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material Type, By Age Group, By Indication, By Ligation System, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising demand for teeth straightening among adolescents



• Rise of dental tourism Restraints & Challenges • Rising demand for teeth straightening among adolescents



• Rise of dental tourism

Market Trends:

Growing demand for aesthetic and invisible orthodontic treatment: The demand for aesthetic and less visible orthodontic treatment options is increasing significantly. Clear orthodontic aligners provide transformation of teeth position with greater transparency and comfort. Various companies such as Align Technology Inc. offer clear orthodontic aligners as an alternative to traditional metal braces.

Adoption of ceramic and polycarbonate brackets: Increasing demand for aesthetics among adults has encouraged manufactures to develop advanced orthodontic materials such as ceramic and polycarbonate brackets. Ceramic brackets are tooth colored and thus virtually invisible. They do not stain, corrode, or conduct electricity and heat. Polycarbonate brackets have durability and color match similar to ceramic with lower cost.

Stainless steel brackets hold the largest market share in terms of material type. This is owing to their affordability and ability to withstand heavy forces during orthodontic treatment. Stainless steel brackets are durable, long lasting and cost effective. They are corrosion resistant while exhibiting strength and rigidity. Additionally, stainless steel brackets are easy to bond and remove at the end of treatment. These factors have made stainless steel the most popular choice for orthodontic bracket material.

The adult patient segment holds the largest share in terms of age group. This is due to the growing orthodontic awareness and aesthetic consciousness among adults. More adults are now opting for orthodontic treatments to fix malocclusions, misaligned jaws and gaps in teeth.

Additionally, growing perceptions of straight, aligned teeth being associated with attractiveness and youthfulness is driving adult patients towards orthodontic treatments. Manufacturers are also offering customized clear aligners and discrete brackets targeted towards adults.

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, Ormco Digital Bonding was introduced by Ormco Corporation.

In April 2023, Braces on Demand an online platform that allows orthodontic fixed appliances to be printed in-office by SprintRay Inc.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global orthodontic brackets market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to increasing prevalence of dental malocclusions and awareness about the importance of proper oral healthcare.

On the basis of material type, stainless steel segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its affordability, strength and biocompatibility. By age group, adults segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to growing emphasis on aesthetics and function among adults.

On the basis of indication, allergic disorders segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as orthodontic treatment is increasingly adopted to treat jaw anomalies and gap between teeth associated with allergies. By ligation system, conventional ligation segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to higher material stability as compared to self-ligating brackets. By end user, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to availability of advanced infrastructure and skilled professionals.

By Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high consumer awareness, developed healthcare infrastructure and presence of leading orthodontic products manufacturers. Key players operating in the global orthodontic brackets market include Medesy International, American Orthodontics, Metro Orthodontics, 3M, TP Orthodontics Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Ormco Corporation., G& H Orthodontics and Leone S.p.A. These players are focused on developing innovative product portfolio to strengthen their market position.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Alumina

Ceramic

Others



By Age Group:

Adults

Children

By Indication:

Allergic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Central Nervous System Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Others



By Ligation System:

Conventional Ligation

Self Ligation

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



