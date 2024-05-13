Pahnke Rebrands to Dame Creative, Empowering Women and Empathy in Advertising

Dame Creative encapsulates our commitment as a women-led team to build brands through empathy and emotional connections.” — Susan Betteridge, chief creative officer and partner

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO — Pahnke US has announced its rebranding to Dame Creative, reflecting its commitment to empathy in brand communication and marking its distinction in a male-dominated industry.

Dame Creative remains an independent, female-owned and led creative agency and part of one of Germany’s largest independent agency networks. The rebranding from Pahnke to Dame Creative is the agency’s response and commitment to harnessing empathy to engage consumers, ensuring interactions are emotionally charged and meaningful.

A PWC 2024 report found that 90% of executives believe their companies are highly trusted by consumers, while only 30% of consumers agree. With emotional connection and customer-centricity being crucial for revenue growth, Dame Creative aims to bridge this gap. Companies focusing on these elements significantly outperform their competitors, according to Harvard Business Review. Dame Creative believes empathy is the future currency of consumer experience.

Although women influence 75% of purchasing decisions in the U.S., only 1% of advertising agencies are female-owned. Dame Creative stands out in this skewed market, advocating for equal representation and setting new standards for impactful advertising.

"Our evolution from Pahnke to Dame Creative is to better communicate our lived experiences as women in a male-dominated industry as well as our combined and unique approach," said Susan Betteridge, chief creative officer and partner. "Dame Creative encapsulates our commitment as a women-led team to build brands through empathy and emotional connections."

Its leadership team includes Betteridge as chief creative officer and partner, Kate Black as president and partner, and Meredith Daca leading the strategy team. They bring decades of experience and a shared vision for consumer-focused brand strategies.

Dame Creative serves a diverse portfolio, including Storck, and has past affiliations with clients such as the City of Chicago and Victory Brewing.