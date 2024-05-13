nextSource Names Heather Hernandez SVP of Accounting & Financial Operations

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource today announced that Heather Hernandez will join the Company as Senior Vice President of Accounting and Financial Operations effective May 6, 2024. Ms. Hernandez will be a member of nextSource’s Senior Leadership Team reporting to Chief Executive Officer Catherine Candland.



She joins nextSource from ComScore, a publicly traded international internet analytics company, where she served as Vice President, Accounting and Finance. Ms. Hernandez brings two decades of finance and operational expertise across a wide range of industry sectors. As a result, she brings to nextSource a unique perspective on the challenges faced by businesses and universities when balancing fiscal responsibility with the need to access top professionals in a period of talent scarcity.

At nextSource, Ms. Hernandez will be a key partner to the Company’s CEO and Executive Leadership Team while overseeing every aspect of the Company’s financial management. In her new role, Ms. Hernandez is responsible for providing the strategic vision, direction, and oversight of all financial matters, leading and evolving several key teams, including Finance Planning & Analysis, Accounting, Payroll Services & Associate Operations and System Services (Shared Services).

“Our Company's continued financial strength is essential to our ability to deliver on our mission to offer innovative new ways to access and manage needed talent,” said Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer. “Heather is a tenured finance executive with an impressive track record of delivering growth and value creation in his prior roles. She is the perfect leader to take the helm of our finance organization and drive our future growth and success.”

“I am excited by the opportunity to play a role in addressing the opportunities and challenges associated with building the workforce of tomorrow. At nextSource, I will be working alongside a great team that has been built for growth,” said Heather Hernandez.

