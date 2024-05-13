CRN Recognizes Four ConnectWise Channel Leaders on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , a leading provider of software solutions and services for technology solution providers (TSPs), announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named four ConnectWise channel leaders, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.



Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

As the channel experiences an increase in cyberthreats , ConnectWise is committed to empowering its partners by providing innovative solutions that equip them with the tools to improve performance, remain secure and drive growth. Through their demonstrated expertise and leadership, ConnectWise’s four honorees have shown an ongoing dedication to both the channel and the continued success of MSPs.

The four channel leaders from ConnectWise include:

Andrea Barrow , Manager, Invent Program and Partners: For over 14 years, Andrea has been an instrumental part of the ConnectWise team, fostering relationships with key vendors and expertly managing the ConnectWise Invent program, from integration readiness to visibility, marketing, and sales.

, Manager, Invent Program and Partners: For over 14 years, Andrea has been an instrumental part of the ConnectWise team, fostering relationships with key vendors and expertly managing the ConnectWise Invent program, from integration readiness to visibility, marketing, and sales. Victoria Bruns , Principal Product Marketing Manager, Ecosystem: Victoria is an energetic and highly motivated channel leader, who has excelled at encouraging the adoption of key initiatives like the ConnectWise eCommerce Marketplace and Invent integration program.

, Principal Product Marketing Manager, Ecosystem: Victoria is an energetic and highly motivated channel leader, who has excelled at encouraging the adoption of key initiatives like the ConnectWise eCommerce Marketplace and Invent integration program. Maddie Metheny , Director, Revenue Marketing: Since joining ConnectWise in 2018, Maddie has consistently empowered ConnectWise partners to grow their business through strategic go-to-market strategy creation, lead generation, and sales enablement.

, Director, Revenue Marketing: Since joining ConnectWise in 2018, Maddie has consistently empowered ConnectWise partners to grow their business through strategic go-to-market strategy creation, lead generation, and sales enablement. Kaela Vanden Berg , Vice President, Experiential Marketing: With over 13 years of experience, Kaela is a successful channel leader with a proven track record of driving strategic growth in MSP communities through the creation of compelling brand identities.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

"We are thrilled to announce that Andrea, Victoria, Maddie, and Kaela have been honored on CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel list for their exceptional contributions to the channel," said Jason Magee, CEO at ConnectWise. "Their unwavering commitment to the growth and support of ConnectWise, along with their dedication to our mission, has allowed us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to a dynamic and diverse channel community. I am truly grateful for their remarkable efforts."



The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

