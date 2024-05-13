Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market: US$ 34.8B in 2024, Projected US$ 47.6B by 2034 @ 3.2% CAGR
Focus on recycling wastewater for complete in-situ processing to attain zero discharge driving demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals, says Fact.MRROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, UNITED STATE, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, the global water and wastewater treatment chemical market is placed to reach a value of US$ 34.8 billion in 2024 and further advance at 3.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Oil & gas, power, pulp and paper, mining, chemicals, food and beverages, and other industries have all seen a sharp increase in the use of water and wastewater treatment chemicals.
Limited supply of water for industrial use is projected to fuel the demand for water treatment chemicals used in manufacturing, especially in the mining, oil and gas, and power sectors. The development of central wastewater treatment units for small- and medium-sized manufacturing units, recycling of wastewater for complete in-situ processing attaining zero discharge, and adoption of advanced biological wastewater treatment processes are some of the noteworthy trends in the water and wastewater treatment chemical market.
Increasing use of cooling water during the manufacturing process is one of the primary factors driving up the demand for water treatment chemicals in this market. The market for chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment is growing as a result of the aggressive adoption of sophisticated membrane water treatment systems by sectors including textiles, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and municipal water treatment facilities.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global water and wastewater treatment chemical market is anticipated to witness steady growth, projected at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% up to the year 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 47.6 billion by the end of that period. Notably, the United States is poised to contribute significantly to this market, with expectations to reach US$ 5 billion in 2024 alone. Meanwhile, China emerges as a dominant player in East Asia, commanding a substantial 62.4% market share in 2024. Japan, on the other hand, is expected to generate notable revenue, with sales of water and wastewater treatment chemicals reaching US$ 2.5 billion in 2024. Looking ahead, the East Asia market as a whole is forecasted to maintain robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 4% through 2034, indicative of sustained demand and investment in the region's water treatment sector.
“Demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals is rising due to the increasing use of cooling water during the manufacturing process. Extensive adoption of sophisticated membrane water treatment systems by various sectors is also driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Membrane Filtration Systems Enabling Precise Control in Removal of Contaminants
Membrane filtration technologies, including reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and microfiltration, provide a tailored approach to removing impurities from water. Since they remove microbes, particles, and even dissolved solutes, they are highly used in many different industries. The ability of membrane filtration systems to precisely control the removal of contaminants without the need for chemical additives is one of their noteworthy features. This feature enhances the quality of treated water while lowering the requirement for traditional coagulants and flocculants.
Country-wise Insights
During the forecast period, East Asia is anticipated to command a notable portion of the global water and wastewater treatment chemical market, while North America is expected to maintain a 19.7% market share by 2034. In India, escalating investments in manufacturing, electricity generation, and chemical production have propelled the demand for water treatment chemicals. This surge positions India as a significant contender in the global market, as burgeoning businesses enter the sector and connectivity improves.
In the United States, robust infrastructure investments have fortified water treatment capabilities, ensuring the safety and quality of water. Chemical manufacturers catering to water and wastewater treatment are poised to capitalize on opportunities, particularly as the food & beverages and textile industries expand. Furthermore, the country's commitment to renewable energy sources fuels demand for water treatment chemicals in power plants, bolstered by stringent water quality standards.
The industrial landscape of the United States spans diverse sectors including manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others, each with distinct water treatment needs dictated by product quality, environmental concerns, and operational efficiency. Manufacturers are leveraging this diversity to develop specialty chemicals tailored to the unique demands of various industries.
