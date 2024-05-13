SQUARESPACE (SQSP) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Squarespace, Inc. For Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

WILMINGTON, Del., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) (“Squarespace” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to private equity firm Permira. On May 13, 2024, the two parties announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Permira will acquire Squarespace in a going private merger. As a result of the merger, Squarespace shareholders are only anticipated to receive only $44.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Squarespace.



Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. While the Company claims that shareholders will receive a premium for their shares, Anthony Casalena, Squarespace’s controlling stockholder who controls over 76% of the vote, will be rolling over a substantial majority of his equity into the new company post-close. Minority stockholders, on the other hand, will be cashed out at $44.00 and will not participate in any future upside of the company. The deal consideration is less than the $45.00 per share price target set by Piper Sandler on May 7, 2024, just a week before the merger was publicly announced.

