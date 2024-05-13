MAGA VP'S ($MVP) Market Cap takes off, eyes TRUMP's figures, $SHIB and $DOGE Follow

Dubai, UAE, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market cap of MAGA VP has now come out of the shell to post a figure of $15 million. As a matter of fact, it just recorded ATH figures. It roughly translates to a 24 hrs surge of 44.7%. The MVP community is optimistic about a bull run since the trend appears to be chasing the end-point that MAGA $TRUMP has set in its historical record.







MAGA TRUMP’s ATH in market cap comes to $483 million. There have been dips in recent times, but the overall sentiment in the crypto market is optimistic. MAGA VP $MVP and MAGA $TRUMP are only riding the wave - faster, one can rightly assume. It is further evident from the upswing that respective tokens have experienced in the last 24 hours.

$MVP is up by 44.7% , and MAGA TRUMP is up by 20.37%. Both tokens are set to fetch returns in the long term, aligning with the idea that an appointment of a Vice president lasts for a good amount of time. Except, in this case, the returns could go beyond a single term of an elected VP.

Chasing the set trend by $TRUMP gains strength via the token value, too. MAGA VP is teased to break out at $0.44 in the few days. That would be around a 300% rise. This was done in April 2024 when a single month alone took the market by storm. The growth in the token value since the launch date is higher than 840% at the time of writing this article. TRUMP is rallying at more than $7. Considering both ecosystems share a bond of rewarding their holders, MVP could eventually bring back that trajectory in the next 3-4 months.

It is ultimately the long-term narrative that cements the position of MAGA VP, a politifi meme coin, in the market. The assumption is rather safe, given Bitcoin could pave the way for altcoins - including meme tokens - to take center stage. Returns by MAGA VP and MAGA TRUMP bring them to the frontline. Thereby marking an uptick in the Market Cap values.

The overall growth in the token value of $TRUMP translates to more than 42800%. MVP is poised to follow that trend. Market Cap is only another element that moves up.

Interestingly, predictions of MAGA VP have moved up too. The next 30 days are likely to see a jump to $0.96, and the next 5 days could see a surge to $0.44. Sentiments are bullish, and volatility is around 40.94%. Trades are in green, with the Fear & Greed Index showcasing Greed at 57 points.

All in all, MAGA VP is following in the footsteps of MAGA TRUMP. Buying the dip is one way to go with the flow. Another option is to keep an eye on the trends.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Arlo Quinn contact at magavpcoin.com