Recombinant Proteins Market Surges to USD 6.47 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 8% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The demand for biopharmaceuticals and improvements in genetic engineering techniques are driving the growth of the Recombinant Proteins Market, as they enable efficient protein manufacturing. Nevertheless, the progress of genetic modification is hindered by the substantial expenses associated with production, strict regulatory demands, and ethical considerations. Furthermore, the challenges arise from the restricted ability to scale up and the intricate nature of protein structures.

Lewes, Delaware, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Recombinant Proteins Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.47 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=129371

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Recombinant Proteins Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, StressMarq Biosciences Inc., United States Biological, ProteoGenix, Icosagen AS, Richcore Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, ProSpec-TechnoGene Ltd, ACROBiosystems, CellGenix GmBH, RayBiotech Inc & Stemcell Technologies Inc., SEGMENTS COVERED By Product

By Application

By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Recombinant Proteins Market Overview

Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The rising occurrence of chronic illnesses fuels the need for groundbreaking treatments, which in turn promotes the growth of the Recombinant Proteins Market. Biopharmaceutical companies are actively searching for recombinant proteins to use in drug development, as this can lead to market expansion and increased revenue potential.

Technological Advancements in Genetic Engineering: Progressive improvements in genetic engineering techniques enhance the effectiveness and expandability of producing recombinant proteins. Technological advancements such as CRISPR-Cas9 enable accurate genetic alterations, resulting in decreased manufacturing expenses and expedited industry growth.

Expansion of Research and Development Activities: Increasing investments in research and development efforts drive the identification of new recombinant proteins for diverse uses. Partnerships between academic institutions, pharmaceutical businesses, and research organisations stimulate innovation, expanding the Recombinant Proteins Market and promoting business-to-business growth through collaborations.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=129371

High Production Costs: The intricate manufacturing process and the requirement for specialised equipment are factors that lead to the elevated production costs in the Recombinant Proteins Market. This is a difficulty for small and medium-sized businesses, impeding their ability to enter the market and potentially restricting their profit margins.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: The presence of regulatory complications, such as the need to adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and undergo rigorous approval processes, creates obstacles for companies trying to enter the market. Companies must traverse complex and stringent regulatory regimes, which leads to longer time-to-market and greater operational hurdles.

Ethical Concerns and Public Perception: The ethical implications of genetic modification and the use of recombinant proteins in food and pharmaceuticals have an impact on how the public perceives these practices. Consumer acceptance and adoption of biotechnology may be hindered by negative views or controversies, which could result in slower market growth and adoption rates.

Geographic Dominance:

The Recombinant Proteins Market is currently dominated by North America, primarily because to its rich research infrastructure, significant technical breakthroughs, and a large presence of biopharmaceutical businesses. Europe is heavily invested in biotechnology research and has a regulatory environment that is supportive to this field. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is swiftly becoming a significant participant, propelled by rising healthcare spending, expanding biopharmaceutical sector, and government efforts to encourage biotechnology.

Recombinant Proteins Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, StressMarq Biosciences Inc., United States Biological, ProteoGenix, Icosagen AS, Richcore Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, ProSpec-TechnoGene Ltd, ACROBiosystems, CellGenix GmBH, RayBiotech Inc & Stemcell Technologies Inc. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Recombinant Proteins Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Recombinant Proteins Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Recombinant Proteins Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Recombinant Proteins Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Recombinant Proteins Market, by Product Immune Response Proteins Structural Proteins Membrane Proteins Kinase Proteins Regulatory Proteins Others

Recombinant Proteins Market, by Application Academic Research Studies Biotechnology Research Biopharmaceutical Production Drug Discovery & Development Others

Recombinant Proteins Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Viral Clearance Market Size By Method (Viral Removal, Viral Inactivation), By Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood And Blood Products, Vaccines), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Protein Labeling Market Size By Labeling Method (In Vitro Labeling, In Vivo Labeling), By Application (Immunological Techniques, Cell-Based Assays), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Protein Binding Assay Market Size By Technology (Ultrafiltration, Ultracentrifugation, Equilibrium Dialysis), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Size By Disease (Cancer, Diabetes), By Method Of Drug Delivery (Novel approaches, Traditional methods), By Drug Types (Peptide hormones, Recombinant protein drugs), By Technology (Genetic engineering, Pharming), By End-User (CROs, Research institutes), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Protein Supplements Brands upraising healthier lifestyle

Visualize Recombinant Proteins Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®