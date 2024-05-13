Sen. Nick Miller Secures $100,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Allentown  

May 13, 2024 − The Boys & Girls Club of Allentown’s Sixth Street Clubhouse will be receiving $100,000 via an American Rescue Plan Act grant, Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced today.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Allentown is a fantastic program for members of our community to either volunteer at or become a mentee,” said Miller. “I recently visited the facility and while it is a great asset, this funding will allow it to make necessary upgrades, updating it to be even safer.”

According to Katarah Jordan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown, they plan to use the funding to repair part of the gym floor, refinish the wood flooring with athletic stripping and add new wall pads around the perimeter of the gym. Jordan added they plan to paint the gym as well, which hasn’t been painted since the building was built in 1972.

“The investment in our Boys & Girls Club gymnasium goes beyond brick and mortar, it’s an investment in the health, well-being and future of our community’s youth. Along with making our gym a safer learning environment, this updated space will empower our children to explore the joys of movement and athleticism, fostering their physical and mental growth. Thank you for recognizing the importance of providing spaces that allow our children to thrive,” said Jordan.

The Boys & Girls Club has four clubhouses located throughout Allentown. The organization offers a variety of programs for participants, including charter and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts and sports, fitness and recreation. Around 1,000 Leigh Valley youth were members of the club in 2023.

“Students involved in the Boys & Girls Club have access to a whole new wealth of educational and physical resources,” said Miller. “I am grateful we are able to update the gym, so that students have access to modern recreational facilities.”

“These renovations are crucial to fulfilling our dedication of supporting our children and giving them the proper resources to succeed,” added Jordan.