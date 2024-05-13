VNG becomes the official publisher of Roblox in VN

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese internet company VNG Corp has become the official publisher for Roblox, a popular online game and virtual world creator platform.

The joint venture solidifies VNG's reputation in the Vietnamese market with the highly-anticipated release of Roblox in Việt Nam scheduled for this summer on both iOS and Android platforms.

The announcement was made during the Vietnam GameVerse 2024, a festival for gamers held over the weekend in HCM City. The collaboration between VNG and Roblox aims to provide Vietnamese users with access to millions of virtual experiences across the Roblox platform.

Roblox has a vast global user base, including a substantial following in Việt Nam and is committed to delivering quality experiences to its users.

VNG is renowned for its exceptional management structure and other successful collaborations with major global partners, while Roblox is committed to fostering a creative community and cultivating game developments on the platform in line with software programming trends among young people.

"This collaboration signifies a significant milestone, showcasing Vietnam as an attractive destination for leading global gaming companies like Roblox,"said Lã Xuân Thắng, Director of Online Game Publishing at VNG Joint Stock Company.

The gaming industry is poised to become a key sector driving Việt Nam's economy with official figures showing rapid growth with revenues expected to exceed US$500 million, placing Việt Nam fifth in terms of market dominance across all Southeast Asia. More than half of all people in Việt Nam engage in some kind of gaming.

According to Lê Quang Tự Do, Director of the Department of Radio - Television and Electronic Information at the Ministry of Information and Communications, this year's Việt Nam Game Festival includes GameHub activities and a chance for startups to get seed capital and support for their new projects. Startups at the festival include professional companies and students still in school. VNS