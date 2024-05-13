Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate and host in-person investor meetings at the following financial conferences:



19th Annual Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 15. Management will present on May 15 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Investor Conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday May 23.

Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 29.

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Nothing But Net Internet Investors Summit in New York City on Wednesday, May 29.

Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 5.



A live webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.