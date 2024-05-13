Maxim Group Promotes Michael A. Cerussi to Head of Institutional Sales and Trading

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm, announces the promotion of Michael A. Cerussi to the position of Head of Institutional Sales and Trading.

Throughout his tenure at Maxim and over two decades in the financial services industry, Mr. Cerussi consistently demonstrated his ability to establish strong client relationships and deliver exceptional results. As Head of Institutional Sales and Trading, Mr. Cerussi will lead one of the most experienced teams in the industry, providing trading and risk management services tailored for their clients’ specific needs.

“Michael’s promotion to Head of Institutional Sales and Trading is well earned and overdue,” said Christopher J. Fiore, Maxim’s President & Co-Founder. “His work ethic and dedication to his clients reflect Maxim’s core values. Under his leadership, the team is well-positioned to guide its clients through the varying business cycles ahead.”

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales and trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit our website.

