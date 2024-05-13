ConnectWise Appoints Rik Thorbecke as Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced the appointment of Rik Thorbecke as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 13, 2024. Thorbecke brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position, where he will be reporting directly to Jason Magee, Chief Executive Officer at ConnectWise, and playing a pivotal role in shaping the company's financial strategy and success.

With a distinguished career spanning various industries, Thorbecke has demonstrated his leadership abilities as a CFO, COO, and Advisory Board Member. His broad global experience includes working in the software, SaaS, Internet, cloud, telecommunications, and electronic manufacturing sectors. He is highly skilled in strategic finance, mergers and acquisitions, IPO readiness, business planning, investor relations, and enterprise software. Thorbecke is known for his business development acumen and customer-oriented approach.

"ConnectWise is thrilled to welcome Rik to our executive team," said Magee. "We are excited to leverage his extensive financial expertise and leadership skills as our new CFO. Rik's exceptional track record in driving financial stability and growth will play a pivotal role in propelling ConnectWise forward, further strengthening our already remarkable financial health. We look forward to working closely with Rik as we continue to expand and achieve even greater success serving our MSP partners."

"I am delighted to embark on this new chapter as the CFO of ConnectWise, overseeing the Finance, Legal, and CIO organizations," said Thorbecke. "Under the exceptional leadership of Jason Magee and the management team, ConnectWise has achieved extraordinary success, consistently delivering added value to our partners through a culture of innovation and fostering an outstanding workplace for our colleagues. I eagerly anticipate joining this dynamic team as we continue our journey of success and take the company to new heights."

To learn more about ConnectWise, please visit www.connectwise.com .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs) that support millions of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) globally. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise provides unmatched software, services, community, and integrations to fuel profitable growth. ConnectWise introduced the world's first true MSP platform—Asio™—providing unprecedented flexibility and security with built-in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning capabilities. It all adds up to efficient, productive end-to-end MSP solutions, including IT documentation, data management, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, and backup technologies. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .