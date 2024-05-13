Formica Corporation Announces Winners of Seventh Annual FORM Student Innovation Competition

Winning entries were selected from 190 eligible submissions, exceeding 2023 submissions by 26%

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation today announces the winners of its annual student design competition, which spotlights the creativity and design prowess of the next generation of interior designers and architects. Now in its seventh year, the 2024 FORM Student Innovation Competition invited students studying interior design, architecture and furniture design in the United States, Canada and Mexico to create furniture pieces utilizing Formica® Brand products.

Students showcased their creativity by designing a furniture piece that interpreted the theme of “Newstalgia,” an aesthetic that blends retro design with a modern take. The designs incorporated two or more Formica® Laminate colors or patterns and at least one color or pattern from FENIX® innovative materials.

The students behind the top three winning designs receive cash prizes and the grand prizewinner will get to see their design come to life at NeoCon 2024 in Chicago.

“It was amazing to see the innovation using Formica products in this year’s competition,” said Beth Dotolo and Carolina V. Gentry, competition judges and founders of Pulp Design Studios. “As seasoned interior designers, we are always inspired by fresh eyes and new ideas. This year, we saw creative ways to use the breadth of Formica’s product offerings in unique and adaptable ways that could actually get brought to market.”

Grand prize: Cali Pitcher from Georgian College in Ontario, Canada, is the grand prizewinner for her entry “Notions.” Inspired by mid-century modern design, Notions encapsulates the mantra of the design movement: form follows function. “Cali’s winning design is a testament to the power of innovative thinking,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “By seamlessly blending mid-century modern inspiration with contemporary functionality, she has created a remarkable piece that captures the imagination and nods to the nostalgia of the past.”

Second prize: Audrey Weiss from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, received the second price for her timeless piece “Novaro.” The incredible piece invites users to reminisce while embracing modern comfort.

Third prize: Juarez Zacatel and Monica Arrezola from Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla in Puebla, Mexico, won the third-place prize together for their “Saturno Cabinet.” The Saturno Cabinet is inspired by the colors of the ‘80s and outer space, an important inspiration point in design during that time, representing the timeless nature of both this furniture style and its materials in a straightforward manner.

Honorable mentions: Other top 10 finishers, in no particular order, include:

• Alex Borger from Bowling Green University

• Capri Easterday from Ringling College of Art and Design

• Emilia González from Anahuac Mayab University

• Gigi Dybalsko and Jenny Huggon from Sheridan College

• Hector Godinez from Anahuac Mayab University

• Maryna Diachenko from Dawson College

• Salem Morris from Appalachian State

For more information about the winning students’ designs, please visit www.formica.com/studentcompetition.

