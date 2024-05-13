Super League Partners with Skechers and Century Games Opens the Company’s First Virtual Store in Livetopia’s Topia Mall on Roblox

Immersive Experience Features an Interactive Treasure Hunt to Win Exclusive Skechers Digital Items

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq:SLE), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, has joined forces with Skechers , The Comfort Technology Company® (NYSE:SKX), to open the company’s first virtual store through an immersive experience in Roblox Livetopia’s Topia Mall. The Skechers shop is designed to build community and engage young consumers in a world that brings the Skechers brand to life. Livetopia’s Topia Mall was created by Century Games, a global leader in developing exceptional gaming experiences.







Skechers’ first virtual store launches at Roblox Livetopia’s Topia Mall – where millions of young consumers can try on the brand’s popular designs and win exclusive Skechers user-generated content items.

Visitors to the Skechers Livetopia virtual store can participate in a treasure hunt to win exclusive Skechers digital items as well as create stylish looks inspired by select Skechers products. In the first five weeks, there have been 3.4 million visits to the store, 4 million try-ons, and nearly 45 million impressions generated.

“From our footwear to our marketing efforts, Skechers always embraces the latest technology to excite our customers,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Our activation in Topia Mall is yet another example of how we seek to connect and engage with our fans on the platforms where they socialize, from social media and gaming to immersive metaverses. For many Roblox users, this is their first chance to visit a Skechers store with their friends—where they can try out their favorite styles, create their unique look, and get to know our brand.” According to a Roblox survey, 49% of Gen Z say they prefer to shop with friends in the metaverse rather than on their own.

The Topia Mall is one of the most visited in-experience shops on the Roblox platform, changing the way users interact and shop on the platform. “We are thrilled to have partnered with Super League and Skechers on a retail concept that we think will set the stage for e-commerce in the near future,” said Jason Steyaert, Head of Global Brand Partnerships for Century Games Roblox Studio. “This form of organic engagement, coupled with our tens of millions of monthly active users (MAU), has helped Skechers get in front of a specific audience in a meaningful way. We are also grateful for Roblox’s continued support through our partnership to help advance online shopping to new heights.”

With an exclusive suite of proprietary dynamic content products and measurement tools, as well as being an early adopter of Roblox’s Immersive Ads, Super League is at the forefront of creating and publishing content experiences that captivate users and drive business success. The company has built the largest network of independent Roblox creators, reaching 140 million monthly active users.

“For more than a decade, we have partnered with cutting-edge brands to deepen engagement and build fandom by designing unique experiences that resonate with consumers and seamlessly integrate into their 3D worlds,” said Super League Chair and CEO Ann Hand. “The Skechers experience in Livetopia is a great example of leveraging the power of immersive technology to capture the attention of a specific audience and deliver data and analytics that translates into actionable insights about their consumers.”

From fashion collections to lifestyle product and performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers’ offering is enhanced with its signature comfort innovations—including its patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning® Technology and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® Technology.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and approximately 5,200 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Century Games

Century Games is a global leader in delivering exceptional gaming experiences. With over a thousand talented professionals worldwide, the company is dedicated to connecting the world with happiness. Today, Century Games stands as a rare gem in the gaming industry, distinguished by its creation of leading titles across multiple genres, including casual, role-playing, and strategy games. Notable creations include Whiteout Survival, Family Farm Adventure, Dragonscapes Adventure, Frozen City, and more. In addition to mobile games, Century Games is also a top Roblox developer, with its experiences, Livetopia and Metro Life, each boasting tens of millions of monthly active users. For more information, please visit www.centurygames.com

Contact:

Sage D’Amico

Moxie Group PR for Super League

superleague@moxiegrouppr.com

Jennifer Clay

Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com

Jason Steyaert

Head, Global Brand Partnerships, Century Games

jason@skylightmediagroup.com

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States, and the impact of wars, acts of war and other conflicts around the world; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2024. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a68c32-c8f0-497a-a26f-25ccc9779beb