Perimeter Security Market worth $114.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Perimeter Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 81.4 billion in 2024 to USD 114.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™

Perimeter Security Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing incidences of security breaches and perimeter intrusions worldwide

Rising demand for perimeter intrusion detection systems

Growing use of smart technologies

Shift towards cloud computing and adoption of remote work model

Restraints:

Lack of technical expertise

High cost of installing new systems

Need for regulatory compliance and privacy concerns

Opportunities:

Increasing rate of automation and industrial deployments

Growing number of smart city projects

Increasing adoption across defense as well as commercial sectors

List of Key Players in Perimeter Security Market:

Honeywell (US)

Dahua Technology (China)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

Hikvision (China)

Axis Communications (Sweden)

Senstar (Canada)

Pelco (US)

Raytheon Technologies (US)

Teledyne FLIR (US)

Thales (France)

The growth of the Perimeter Security market is propelled by increasing threats such as terrorism, theft, and unauthorized access, alongside the need for advanced security systems across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Technological advancements in surveillance, access control, biometric systems, stringent regulatory requirements, and the rising adoption of IoT and AI technologies drive the demand for robust perimeter security solutions.

The Perimeter Security market is on a promising growth path due to escalating global security concerns and technological innovations. With increasing threats of terrorism, crime, and unauthorized access, government and private sectors are intensifying their investments in security infrastructure. Integrating advanced technologies like AI, ML, and IoT enhances the effectiveness and intelligence of security systems, making them more adaptive and responsive. Additionally, the push towards innovative city initiatives and critical infrastructure protection mandates robust perimeter defenses, ensuring sustained demand and growth in the market.

Trend: Drone Detection in Perimeter Security

Drone detection is a pivotal trend in the perimeter security market, underscored by recent technological advancements and strategic collaborations. As drones become more sophisticated and accessible, their potential to compromise security in critical areas has spurred the development of advanced detection systems. For instance, companies like D-Fend Solutions (Israel) and Securiton (Switzerland) have recently partnered to deploy RF-based cyber counter-drone technologies across Germany, integrating controlled drone takeover capabilities to ensure secure environments. Similarly, Magos Systems (Israel) unveiled its AI-powered AR-300 Drone Detection Radar, distinguishing drones from other objects like birds, enhancing accuracy and reducing false alarms. These developments highlight the industry's focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies to create effective and reliable drone detection solutions that are becoming crucial for protecting airports, prisons, and critical infrastructures​.

Trend: Video Analytics and Sensor Integration

The integration of video analytics and sensor technologies in perimeter security systems has seen remarkable advancements, highlighted by the deployment of AI-enhanced capabilities that significantly improve the detection and tracking of intrusions. Companies are pioneering in automation and AI-enhanced video analytics, refining threat detection accuracy while reducing false alarms through geospatial algorithms. This technology allows systems to differentiate between real threats and benign activities, such as wildlife or moving shadows, which are familiar sources of nuisance alarms​​. Further enhancing these capabilities, advanced video analytics systems employed in airports provide real-time detection and extensive situational awareness. It includes the geolocation of intruders on GIS maps, adding layers of information that were previously unachievable with older technologies​​. These systems are now essential for securing critical infrastructures where traditional surveillance methods fall short, offering a dynamic and adaptive solution that learns and evolves to meet specific security needs. This technological evolution transforms ordinary security cameras and sensors into autonomous, scalable, and highly accurate intrusion detection systems that maintain the integrity and security of critical areas​.

By component, the system segment accounts for the highest CAGR.

The systems segment within the perimeter security market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, primarily driven by technological advancements in security devices and an increasing demand for integrated security solutions. The growth is fueled by the rising adoption of surveillance cameras, access control, and intrusion detection systems, which are essential for real-time monitoring and threat response. As security threats have become highly sophisticated, the need for advanced, reliable systems to preemptively identify and mitigate risks is becoming critical. Commercial, governmental, and industrial sectors increasingly require robust security measures to protect against a wide range of threats, thus driving the demand for sophisticated security systems.

By system, the video surveillance systems segment accounts for the largest market size.

The video surveillance systems within the system segment of the perimeter security market are forecasted to experience the largest market size growth. The increasing demand for enhanced security measures across various sectors, including residential, commercial, and governmental facilities, drives the development. Video surveillance systems offer comprehensive monitoring capabilities crucial for real-time security management, enabling the detection, recording, and analysis of visual information to preempt and respond to potential threats. The advancement in technologies such as high-definition cameras, video analytics, and the integration of AI to automate threat detection and enhance video quality further fuels their adoption. Moreover, the expansion of innovative city projects globally and the rising need for public safety also significantly contribute to the growth of the video surveillance system segment.

Opportunity: Border security and commercial and residential demand

Border security and commercial and residential demand provide a significant opportunity in the perimeter security market primarily driven by escalating global security threats, including terrorism, smuggling, and unauthorized migration, necessitating robust perimeter security solutions. Similarly, rising crime rates and the need for enhanced safety measures push demand for advanced security systems in commercial and residential areas. These sectors increasingly require comprehensive surveillance and access control systems that leverage AI, ML, and video analytics technologies to improve detection capabilities and reduce false alarms. It is further supported by technological advancements integrating various security components into a cohesive system capable of real-time monitoring and data analysis, offering more effective management of perimeter security threats.

Integrating these advanced technologies enhances security operations and aligns with regulatory standards and insurance requirements, further driving market growth. For instance, in border security, advanced surveillance systems equipped with thermal imaging and motion sensors monitor and detect activities even under challenging environmental conditions, providing critical security intelligence. In commercial and residential sectors, security systems, including video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, are becoming integral to infrastructure planning, driven by the need for higher security levels and more innovative, data-driven solutions. These developments create substantial opportunities for market players to innovate and expand their offerings to meet the growing security demands across these crucial sectors.

