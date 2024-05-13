Lawviticus: A Powerful Free Resource for Choosing a Personal Injury Attorney

Now, people who have suffered from an injury have the ability to review real case histories, enabling them to choose an attorney based on actual performance.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawviticus.org, a first-of-its-kind client/attorney matching platform developed by a group of attorneys and technology experts, is happy to announce the launch of its innovative new website designed to empower users who have suffered significant injury to find the right personal injury attorney for their case.

Lawviticus.org provides a comprehensive database of prior personal injury case histories combined with a simple interface to allow users to make an informed decision based upon an attorney’s past performance in similar cases.

“When someone has suffered permanent, life-altering injuries, finding the right lawyer to represent them under the current paradigm can often be a confusing and overwhelming process,” says Jed Zarin, General Manager of Lawviticus. “Our goal is to shift this paradigm and level the playing field by putting the power of information not otherwise available to the public into the hands of the injured.”

Matching Clients to Attorneys with Proven Results

Lawviticus leverages advanced search technology with a proprietary database of over 150,000 personal injury case profiles. This allows users to:

• Identify similar cases: Match the details of their case with past cases to see real recovery results.

• Focus on expertise: Find the best personal injury attorneys who have a proven track record of success in handling similar cases to the user’s case.

• Schedule free consultations: Easily connect with one of three selected attorneys for a free consultation.



A Free and Transparent Platform

Lawviticus is committed to user empowerment through transparency. The platform offers:

• Absolutely free service: No hidden fees or upsells, Lawviticus prioritizes user access to information.

• Focus on qualifications: Lawviticus presents attorneys based on their past performance, not advertising dollars. Users get to read the details of each case and see the actual amounts awarded before selecting from the most successful attorneys for their type of case.

• Informed decision-making: Users gain valuable insights before ever contacting or being contacted by an attorney.



Helping the Injured Make Informed Choices

Lawviticus removes the guesswork from finding the right personal injury attorney.

“We want to give people the confidence to choose an attorney who has a history of achieving substantial recoveries in cases similar to theirs,” says Zarin.

While Lawviticus is initially available in New Jersey only, plans for expansion are already underway. “We’re excited about the difference we’re already making in client recoveries in NJ and look forward to bringing Lawviticus to new markets as quickly as possible.”

One Lawviticus.org user recently shared:

“Suffering catastrophic injuries in a motor vehicle collision had a life changing impact on me. After I had partially recovered from my injuries, I found the process of finding a well qualified attorney to represent me to be daunting and stressful. I was relieved to find Lawviticus.org, which allowed me to review multiple past cases similar to mine and I was able to select from three attorneys, all of whom had obtained significant recoveries for their previous clients.

The attorney I finally chose had particular expertise with trucking negligence cases, which ultimately made a huge difference in the amount of the recovery he obtained on my behalf. This free service took a great weight off of my shoulders and allowed me to receive a life saving amount of money that will leave me financially independent.”

- SB

About Lawviticus

Lawviticus.org is a data technology-driven platform empowering the injured to make informed decisions about their legal representation. Lawviticus provides a free, comprehensive database of prior case histories, allowing users to connect with attorneys with proven expertise and results in similar cases. To learn more, visit www.lawviticus.org.