Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Releases First Impact Report

Report highlights company’s commitment to affordable housing, community involvement, and workplace culture and diversity

ATLANTA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) has issued the company’s inaugural Impact Report, highlighting the Bank’s 2023 initiatives supporting affordable housing and community development, corporate giving, and workplace culture.



“The roots of FHLBank Atlanta run deep and our role has expanded since we were established more than 90 years ago,” said FHLBank Atlanta President and CEO Kirk Malmberg. “Today, we partner with nearly 800 member institutions, offering programs to address housing needs and advance small business lending and community development. We also provide liquidity to our members, which in turn, supports community, housing, and business needs.”

Highlights of FHLBank Atlanta’s 2023 Impact Report include:



$296 million disbursed by FHLBank Atlanta members in total mortgage financing in connection with the Bank’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), assisting nearly 1,400 households

$20 million contributed to 28 affordable housing projects through the Bank’s AHP General Fund

$17.9 million disbursed to help low-to-moderate-income individuals and families purchase or rehabilitate homes through the Bank’s AHP Set-aside Program

Seven total Employee Resource Groups promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion at FHLBank Atlanta

Three days of time off given for each FHLBank employee to volunteer with organizations of their choice





Malmberg added, “This Impact Report reflects the hard work and passion of our employees, who show incredible dedication to our purpose and to creating a vibrant workplace and community.”



The full report is available on the FHLBank Atlanta website.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $8 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting approximately 1.1 million households.

CONTACT: Sheryl Touchton

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

stouchton@fhlbatl.com

404.716.4296