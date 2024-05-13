CannabisNewsWire Named the Official NewsWire of CannaCon

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire –- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 60+ brands powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce that it has been named the Official NewsWire for CannaCon West Albuquerque (“the conference”) and will collaborate with CannaCon , a global B2B venue for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors and community partners, as an official media partner for all of 2024’s coming events.



CannaCon is a distinctive conference company dedicated to creating and strengthening lifelong partnerships within the emerging cannabis industry to showcase industry products, people, innovations, and technology. Leveraging its history, networks, and deep expertise in the cannabis space, the conference develops and hosts industry-leading events that cultivate business values through education and responsible community involvement in this specialized domain.

IBN and CannabisNewsWire will collaborate with CannaCon for events in the following locations:

For each of these events, IBN and CNW will leverage sophisticated communications tools to optimize dedicated virtual coverage, including a minimum of one syndicated article and one newsbreak disseminated throughout IBN’s proprietary network of 5,000+ strategic partners. In addition, IBN will broadcast live updates to its 2+ million social media likes, followers, and subscribers across a variety of platforms and associated brands. Both IBN and CNW will publish featured placements of CannaCon events on their respective events pages.

Angela Grelle, Director of Marketing, at CannaCon, said, “CannaCon West Albuquerque looks forward to helping grow the west’s cannabis industry for years to come, and to service business needs across a diverse range of requirements. We are very pleased to have InvestorBrandNetwork and CannabisNewsWire on board as our media partners for the remainder of 2024. IBN’s world-class communications outreach and services will play a key role in elevating the visibility of our events and garnering greater interest across discrete geographies. We look forward to working side-by-side with their highly professional and dedicated team. This is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the cannabis sector as well as active and curious consumers.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, added "CannaCon’s cutting-edge events play a key role in the rapidly evolving cannabis landscape. These events are optimized for business efficiency and provide premium opportunities for high-powered networking and top-of-the-line educational experiences. We look forward to driving wider readership among target audiences and heightening the recognition of the speakers, participants, and flagship conferences in Albuquerque, St. Paul, and Cleveland. These are must-attend events for fresh entrants and seasoned professionals in the industry. These events offer unique opportunities to explore synergies with an incredible network and are designed to give your business as much as a 5–10-year boost.”

For more information on CannaCon events, visit, https://cannacon.org/

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company consisting of over 60+ investor facing brands introduced to the investment public over the last 18+ years while amassing a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

