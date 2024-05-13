DealFlow Events Selects IBN as an Official Media Partner of the Reg A and Crowdfunding Conference 2024

RYE, NY., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company consisting of over 60+ investor facing brands introduced to the public over the last 18+ years, today announces that it has been selected as the official media partner by DealFlow Events for the upcoming the 5th Annual Reg A and Crowdfunding Conference (“the conference”) . The event will be held on 20th June 2024 at the majestic Westchester Country Club, 99 Biltmore Avenue, Rye, NY 10580.

The single-day event marks the world’s largest gathering of dealmakers and other online investment platforms that specialize in raising capital through the Regulation A and crowdfunding mechanisms as well as companies interested in raising capital using Regulation A, Regulation CF, and crowdfunding investments.

Enacted in 2015, Regulation A offers exemptions to smaller companies from registration requirements at the time of raising capital through public offerings. Previous events proved instrumental in disseminating know-how on reporting requirements, disclosure rules, issuance ceilings, transaction structuring, and assessing emerging trends in this area. Given the rapidly transforming financial sector, this year, the conference is being expanded to include crowdfunding initiatives, training, and networking resources.

An industry flagship event, the 5th Annual Reg A and Crowdfunding Conference will host informative and engaging sessions with 30+ distinguished industry experts and will be attended by a diverse group of seasoned finance professionals including brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, investment bankers, fund managers, hedge funds and private equity experts, deal advisors, marketing consultants, and representatives of online investment platforms. This one-of-a-kind conference offers the unique opportunity to gain expert insights on the latest marketing strategies, fee structuring, and deal-making, as well as anticipating and adapting to the rapidly changing regulatory environment. The conference will also be attended by 70+ public and private companies considering or conducting a Reg A or Reg CF transaction.

In its capacity as a media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its vast array of corporate communications solutions to elevate the visibility of the conference via a multitude of best-in-class digital tools and digital channels to reach influential target audiences.

IBN will also deploy state-of-the-art communications services to further the outreach of invited speakers, event sponsors, and the conference through multi-brand social media technologies and its proprietary syndication network. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of extensive online channels including 60+ IBN brands with an outreach of 2+ million followers.

Charlie Napolitano, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, said, “This is a landmark year for our Reg A event with its scope expanding to include crowdfunding. In a rapidly changing global financial landscape, we are thrilled to bring the very latest resources to our distinguished guests and attendees. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with IBN as the official media partner for the upcoming event. IBN will deploy its online tools, communications channels, and strategic capabilities to amplify the reach of the conference to generate widespread viewership among targeted audience segments.”

Randy Clark Director of Global Operations at IBN, added, “DealFlow Events is the industry gold standard for producing financial events and has a wealth of expertise in Reg A as well as the dynamics of crowdfunding. Their event series are reputed for their world-class educational and networking resources, as well as their emphasis on business efficiency. We are privileged to be continuing our lasting collaboration and look forward to adding value to the conference’s fresh focus on crowdfunding. Working alongside Steven and his highly accomplished team has always been a strong source of motivation, and we look forward to driving greater visibility for invited speakers, participating companies, and the conference as a whole.”

To register and learn more about the event, visit https://regaconference.com/

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company consisting of over 60+ investor-facing brands introduced to the investment public over the last 18+ years while amassing a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

