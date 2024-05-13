Edge Computing Market Projected to Expand at 28% CAGR from 2024 to 2034

Growing demand for edge computing solutions is being driven by their ability to reduce latency and inefficiencies in data processing, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing demand for edge computing solutions across various industry verticals is being driven by its role in the effective reduction of storage and data transfer expenses. Fact.MR’s updated report reveals that the global edge computing market is estimated at a value of US$ 13.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to surge ahead at 28% CAGR through 2034.Maintenance of IT infrastructures, networking, software development, traffic distribution, and service administration is made possible by edge computing, which introduces a new level of complexity to enterprises. To address different use cases in various industries, edge computing additionally integrates networking architecture, hardware solutions, and software. Although the deployment of edge computing and operating models is still in the early stages of development, new players should soon have substantial growth opportunities in this market.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Businesses in a variety of industry verticals are limiting their expenditures or investments in server and software upgrades to save money. There are anomalies observed, such as the increased spending on IoT and edge technologies in the telecom and healthcare sectors. Businesses are capitalizing on opportunities to adapt to current circumstances by introducing new services. The telecom sector is rapidly advancing in the development of video conferencing software such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, while also creating innovative solutions to address the increasing demand.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global edge computing market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a robust expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% by the year 2034, reaching a substantial valuation of US$ 154.7 billion. Within this landscape, North America emerges as a key player, anticipated to maintain a steady trajectory with a CAGR of 28.2%, solidifying its position and accounting for 24.3% of the global market share by 2034. Simultaneously, East Asia is set to play a pivotal role, forecasted to command 23.1% of the global market share by 2034, fueled by a projected CAGR of 28.4% through the same period. These trends underscore the increasingly pivotal role of edge computing in shaping the digital infrastructure worldwide, with North America and East Asia emerging as leading regions driving innovation and adoption.The composition of the edge computing market is expected to evolve significantly, with the hardware component segment projected to assert dominance, capturing a substantial 45% share of the market by 2034. This underscores the critical role of hardware infrastructure in enabling edge computing capabilities, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements and investments in hardware solutions to support the growing demands of edge computing applications. As industries across sectors continue to embrace edge computing to enhance efficiency, reliability, and responsiveness in data processing and analysis, the market landscape is poised for dynamic growth, with North America and East Asia at the forefront of innovation and expansion.“Increasing prevalence of connected devices is generating massive amounts of data. Edge computing addresses latency issues and is being adopted by sectors such as healthcare amid the growing trend of digitalization,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-wise InsightsIn 2024, the hardware segment of edge computing components is anticipated to claim a substantial 45% market share, showcasing its pivotal role in the evolving landscape. This segment encompasses vital infrastructure such as sensors, routers, and primarily, edge nodes or servers. These edge nodes serve as crucial intermediaries between local devices and the cloud, strategically positioning processing capacity closer to data sources. This strategic placement minimizes latency, expedites data processing, and enhances overall system efficiency, underscoring the significance of hardware components in enabling seamless edge computing operations.Moreover, the resilience and adaptability of hardware components further bolster their prominence in the market. Engineered to withstand diverse operational environments including electromagnetic interference, dust, explosions, vibrations, and fluctuations in current and voltage, these components offer versatility and reliability. Such attributes render them suitable for deployment across a spectrum of scenarios, amplifying their demand and solidifying their pivotal role in driving the advancement and adoption of edge computing technologies.Market DevelopmentsKey edge computing solution providers are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc., Moxa Inc., and NVIDIA Corporation.Dell Technologies announced the enhancement of its edge computing solutions in 2022 to assist merchants in quickly producing more value and providing better customer experiences using data generated in retail locations.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Fog Computing Market : The global sales of fog computing in 2022 were held at US$ 126.7 million with 27% projected growth from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period. SerDes Market : The global SerDes market stands at US$ 577 million in 2023. According to this detailed study by Fact.MR, worldwide demand for SerDes is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.4% and reach a market value of US$ 2.42 billion by 2033-end.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com