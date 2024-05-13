Flooding and Storm Debris Prompt Road Closures Throughout the Region

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers should be aware of road closures due to flooding, downed trees, and other storm debris from last night’s severe weather that will have an impact on traffic. Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews worked throughout the night and are continuing today to clear roads as quickly and safely as possible. Below is the current list of state-owned road closures in the Lower East and Upper Cumberland areas:

DeKalb County SR 141

Grundy County SR 108

Hamilton County SR 153

Hamilton County SR 27

Hamilton County SR 148

Hamilton County SR 58

Jackson County SR 135

Marion County SR 2

Polk County US 411

Warren County SR 287

White County SR 84

Drivers are encouraged to obey all posted signage for flooding and downed power lines, these circumstances present a serious risk. Conditions are changing quickly. Follow us on social media for the latest updates on road closures in your area.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

