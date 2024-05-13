Submit Release
Flooding and Storm Debris Prompt Road Closures Throughout the Region

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers should be aware of road closures due to flooding, downed trees, and other storm debris from last night’s severe weather that will have an impact on traffic. Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews worked throughout the night and are continuing today to clear roads as quickly and safely as possible. Below is the current list of state-owned road closures in the Lower East and Upper Cumberland areas:

  • DeKalb County SR 141
  • Grundy County SR 108
  • Hamilton County SR 153
  • Hamilton County SR 27
  • Hamilton County SR 148
  • Hamilton County SR 58
  • Jackson County SR 135
  • Marion County SR 2
  • Polk County US 411
  • Warren County SR 287
  • White County SR 84

Drivers are encouraged to obey all posted signage for flooding and downed power lines, these circumstances present a serious risk. Conditions are changing quickly. Follow us on social media for the latest updates on road closures in your area.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

###

