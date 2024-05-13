Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (May 9 - 15, 2024)

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will begin concrete paving on the I-75 NB off ramp at Paul Huff Parkway. This work will take place behind temporary portable barrier rail. Left shoulder of Northbound exit ramp to Paul Huff Parkway will be closed for ramp construction. Right Shoulder of Northbound entrance ramp to I-75 will have workers relocating and moving utilities. Intermittent lane closures on Paul Huff Parkway for construction of Northbound entrance ramp to I-75. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new storm drainage. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during grading operations. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): The contractor is closing SR-40 Westbound right lane from Bates Street to Edwards Street for the construction of a concrete island. This temporary closure will remain in place until the resurfacing is completed on SR-40 and permanent marking is in place for the new alignment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 29: During this reporting period, the contractor will be installing pavement markings in Bradley County SR-40 LM 1.05-4.96, SR-74 LM 13.87-15.46, Hamilton County SR-2 LM 0.00-3.75, SR-29 LM 25.72-28.32, SR-58 LM 4.57-6.45, and Polk County SR-68 LM 17.52-21.88. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Cleveland/CNX361]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Utility Work both directions at MM 181: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 5:30 am) and DAYTIME (8 am - 5:30 pm) shoulder and lane closure on 4th Avenue at the on and off ramps to 1-24. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/23/24 through 06/30/24. [2023-192/197]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to have nightly lane closures on I-24 East and West between Spring Creek Road and Belvoir Avenue for paving and retaining wall construction. The week of May 13th the contractor will be making various adjustments to traffic patterns (i.e., narrowing lanes, shifting alignments, etc.) on I-24 East and West between South Moore Road and Spring Creek Road as well as the I-75 North exit ramp (Exit 3A) and I-75 South entrance ramp to and from East Brainerd Road, State Route 320.) Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. It may also be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 6 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 13.4: Multi lane closures on SR-2 from Brookfield Avenue to Lonsdale Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/25/24 through 05/16/24 from 9 am to 2 pm. [2023-617]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 13.32: Flaggers and signage will be present for shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between N. Parkdale Avenue and Belvoir Avenue for utility work. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/06/24 through 05/08/24 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 05/13/24. [2024-269]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 17.8: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Lee Hwy) between Circle Drive and Conner Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/22/24 through 05/16/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-035]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Utility Work northbound at LM 27.4: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-29 (US-27) from Detour Road to Coulterville Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/09/24 through 05/13/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-292]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 (BIRCHWOOD PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.31 to LM 0.93: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-312 (Birchwood Pike) between SR-60 and Sam Smith Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/07/24 from 9 am - 12 pm, with a rain date of 05/09/24. [2024-253]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 6.47: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-321 between Ocoee Street and State Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/25/24 through 05/16/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-211]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.19 to LM 5.27: Shoulder and single lane closures on SR-321 from Leyland Drive and Glynn Downing Drive at the intersection of Heathwood Drive and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/08/24 through 05/15/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-729]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. I-75 northbound has been shifted to the outside reducing to 3 lanes from MM 4.6 to MM 6.0.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-111 construction of two small drainage structures at LM 1.7 and LM 2.4: On SR111 Northbound and Southbound from LM 1.5-2.00, traffic will be down to 1 lane on SR111 as the contractor works on the project. The motoring public needs to be careful traveling this direction as workers will be present. There could be slow rolls for the southbound side.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX344]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from Morrison Springs Road (LM 6.1) to SR-153 (LM 11.6): During this reporting period from 7 PM-6 AM, the contractor will have temporary lane closures on US27 from Morrison Springs Road Exit ramps to past the SR153 Ramps. During these closures, there will be the possibility of the contractor temporarily closing some of these ramps. The motoring traffic is advised to drive carefully while this work is ongoing.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX238]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 05/09/24, 05/10/24, 05/13/24, 05/14/24 and 05/15/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13 to LM 14: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Congress Pkwy) between Velma Road and Layman Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/08/24 through 05/29/24 from 7 am to 5 pm. [2023-412]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-68 resurfacing from Rhea County line to McMinn County line: During this reporting period, Daily Lane Closures are possible between 7 AM and 7 PM as the contractor begins this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Rogers Group, Inc./Wallace/CNY011]

[Rogers Group, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY011]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-HWY. 64) TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound at LM 26.25: A routine inspection of the SR-68 bridge over SR-40 in Ducktown will result in lane closures on the eastbound side of SR-40 on Monday, May 13th from 10 AM until 1 PM. Work will begin in the right eastbound lane and then shift to the left lane in the afternoon. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone and be aware of temporary traffic control.

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue grading operation on East side of SR-68. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The Northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]