Dutch Mendenhall Speaking at Battle Fin Live Event In New York
Dutch Mendenhall, CEO of RADD Companies, is joining an elite real estate panel at Battle Fin’s Discovery Day New York.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch Mendenhall, CEO of RADD Companies, a real estate investment enterprise and best-selling author of Money Shackles, is joining an elite real estate panel at Battle Fin’s Discovery Day New York live event aboard The Intrepid Museum (https://intrepidmuseum.org/) on May 21-22. Discovery Day is a revolutionary face-to-face event where Battle Fin invites the top minds in some of the most cutting-edge industries to one place. Elite entrepreneurs, hedge fund investors, and high-networth individuals gather at this event to get ahead of the competition in various markets, including real estate, AI, and more.
Dutch will join other real estate market experts on a live panel discussion about real estate investment trends, the 2024 outlook, and strategic planning for high-end investors. Dutch has continually been at the forefront of educating many on market trends, including a massive land grab in 2022 that included developmental and farmland investing and a recent market grab in various markets in the country, which allowed Dutch to purchase Wentworth, a golf course recently. Dutch will educate and break down what he sees brewing in the market amid a high-interest rate environment and the upcoming moving season in this election year.
“Some people don’t understand how significant election years are in the real estate world,” says Dutch. “Everything from future destination markets to a sudden shift in buyer and seller trends will emerge over the next twelve months, and we need to be ready.”
In one of the most critical years, Dutch continues to drop insight for investors looking to get ahead of the competition, encouraging access and inclusivity to future investors. To get tickets for the upcoming Discovery Day event, visit https://www.battlefin.com/events/new-york-2024 (https://www.battlefin.com/events/new-york-2024). For Dutch Mendenhall media requests, inquiries, and interviews, please contact media@raddcompanies.com (media@raddcompanies.com).
About BattleFin BattleFin is a global leader in organizing data-centric conferences and events, bringing together top minds to foster collaboration and innovation across various industries. With a commitment to delivering actionable insights and real business outcomes, BattleFin continues to lead the way in the use of data for decision-making processes.
