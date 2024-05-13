Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pregabalin Mylan, pregabalin, Date of authorisation: 24/06/2015, Revision: 17, Status: Authorised

Pregabalin Mylan is available as capsules (25, 50, 75, 100, 150, 200, 225 and 300 mg) and can only be obtained with a prescription. The recommended starting dose is 150 mg per day, divided into two or three doses. After three to seven days, the dose can be increased to 300 mg per day. Doses can be increased further until the most effective dose is reached. The maximum dose is 600 mg per day. To stop treatment with Pregabalin Mylan the dose should be reduced gradually, over at least a week. Patients who have kidney problems may need to take lower doses.