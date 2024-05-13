Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Rasagiline Mylan, rasagiline, Date of authorisation: 04/04/2016, Revision: 8, Status: Authorised

Rasagiline Mylan is a medicine used to treat adults with Parkinson’s disease (a progressive brain disorder that causes shaking, slow movement and muscle stiffness).

Rasagiline Mylan can be used either alone, or as an add-on to levodopa (another medicine used in Parkinson’s disease) in patients who are having fluctuations in the control of their condition. Fluctuations happen when the effects of the medication wear off and symptoms re-emerge before the next dose is due. They are linked to a reduction in the effect of levodopa, when the patient experiences sudden switches between being ‘on’ and able to move, and being ‘off’ and having difficulty moving about.

Rasagiline Mylan is a ‘generic medicine’. This means that Rasagiline Mylan is similar to a ‘reference medicine’ already authorised in the European Union (EU) called Azilect.

Rasagiline Mylan contains the active substance rasagiline.