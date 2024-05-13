Ukraine: Young European Ambassadors share knowledge about EU history and opportunities with youth in Bila Tserkva

On 6-7 May, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Ukraine organised a series of events in Bila Tserkva to share knowledge about the EU and its history, and the opportunities it offers for youth.

Led by Ukrainian YEAs Ivanna Sherstiuk and Kateryna Lysenko, the session connected with students from the Bila Tserkva Applied College of Service and Design, and the Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University. The initiative was launched following a local teacher’s request to improve students’ knowledge about YEAs initiative, the European Union and its opportunities.

The event at Bila Tserkva Applied College of Service and Design was aimed at informing young people about the YEAs initiative: what Young European Ambassadors do, how to join them and what opportunities the initiative offers. The second presentation focused on EU opportunities: youth and academic exchanges, internships, opportunities for young entrepreneurs and much more.

At the Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University, YEAs organised an information campaign to highlight Europe Day including a lecture about the EU (history, institutions, symbols, values, and principles) and the YEAs’ initiative. More than 50 people attended the event.

“I was very excited to moderate these events as part of the YEAs’ community: by helping my peers to get new opportunities for both personal and academic growth, and sharing my knowledge and experience. I will definitely continue to help young people develop themselves and reach their future goals,” said Ukrainian YEA Ivanna Sherstiuk who led the event in Bila Tserkva.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.