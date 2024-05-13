Hazelcast to Demonstrate Power of Unified Platform for Real-Time and AI Applications at the 2024 Gartner® Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit

Fanatics Betting & Gaming VP of Engineering to share innovative approach to building a highly performant, resilient, and scalable platform to boost customer engagement

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast, Inc., the company that enables instant action on all data, announces that it is a Silver Exhibitor at the 2024 Gartner® Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit in Las Vegas. Hazelcast will showcase its high-performance, resilient and scalable unified platform as a core data infrastructure component for real-time and AI application workloads.

Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit focuses on the future of applications, where new user experiences, new capabilities and new platforms are required to maximize the business value of existing and new application investments. The Summit connects analysts, technology leaders, and vendors for sessions, demos, and conversations on new and emerging technologies for application modernization initiatives.

Hazelcast at the 2024 Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit

During Gartner’s three-day event, the Hazelcast team (booth #119) will meet with CTOs, application architects and engineering leaders to discuss innovative approaches to solving application modernization challenges, including the need for fast data access and compute for data-intensive, mission-critical applications and AI workloads. Attendees will meet with the Hazelcast team to learn more about its unified real-time data platform and how it equips businesses with a competitive edge that delivers improved performance and strong data consistency at a lower total cost of ownership, which is an important requirement across many industry use cases, such as financial services, adtech, sports betting and gaming, video gaming, etc.

Topics include:

Core tenets of application modernization and the difference between traditional AI/ML capable of learning in real-time.

How to achieve smarter AI and context-aware applications through integrated, stream-based data storage and processing.

Approaches to achieving the performance, resilience, and scale necessary for modern applications to maximize IT investments without incurring developer overhead.

Working examples of real-time, data-rich intelligent applications, including real-time payment processing and fraud detection with real-time ML.

Building a Robust and Scalable Platform for New Business at Fanatics Betting and Gaming

On May 14, Jesse Cary, Vice President of Engineering at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, will share his innovative approach to addressing the challenges of building a high-performance and resilient application for the company’s new business venture, Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino. During his session, Cary will provide insights and learnings of architecting a high-performance and resilient service with Hazelcast Platform to deliver an engaging and seamless experience that connects Fanatics’ core business with its new betting and gaming division.

Session highlights include:

Practical ways to avoid slow performance in a high-performance, highly distributed real-time service.

A data-driven and performance-optimized approach to building valuable customer and business services, such as real-time targeted promotions.

Delivering a premier customer experience with streaming data at scale.

Enhancing business operations through real-time analytics.

“Our success depends on meeting the individual needs of millions of fans across many of our applications, from team merchandise to online gaming,” said Cary. “Our applications and business goals require a high-performance and resilient data platform capable of operating under intense demands during the world’s largest sporting events. I’m thrilled to showcase our work and connect with peers at the summit.”



According to Gartner1, “Software engineering leaders are under continuous pressure to adopt modern architectures and technologies. To do this well, they need to know which trends have the greatest potential impact for their digital business efforts within an actionable planning horizon,” said Joachim Herschmann, VP Analyst at Gartner.

More on Hazelcast Platform

A recent survey revealed that 40% of financial services companies lack the proper data infrastructure, and 35% lack the appropriate technology infrastructure for AI initiatives2. Hazelcast Platform is a unified real-time data platform encompassing fast data storage, in-line compute, and data access for real-time and AI applications. This unified approach simplifies application architectures, significantly reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) from prototyping and designing (Day 0) through developing and deploying (Day 1) and maintaining, monitoring and optimizing applications (Day 2).

Last month, Hazelcast released its latest version, Hazelcast Platform 5.4, setting new industry standards in strong data consistency and performance for data-intensive, mission-critical workloads. Among the new features in the release are an advanced CP Subsystem for strong data consistency and a thread-per-core (TPC) architecture, which delivers a 30 percent performance improvement on large workloads.

To learn more, meet the Hazelcast team at booth #119 or schedule a personalized demo.

Resources

Hazelcast at Gartner Application Innovation and Business Solutions Summit

Presentation: Building a Robust and Scalable Platform for New Business at Fanatics, Tuesday, May 14th from 10:30 - 10:50 am in Theater 2, Exhibit Showcase, Octavius Ballroom, Promenade South

Hazelcast Sets Industry Standard for Consistency and Performance for Data-Intensive Mission-Critical AI Workloads with Hazelcast 5.4

(1) Gartner, Inc. Press Release, “Gartner Identifies the Top Strategic Technology Trends in Software Engineering for 2023 and Beyond,” September 14, 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. (2) "EY Survey: AI adoption among financial services leaders universal, amid mixed signals of readiness,” Ernst & Young, 2023.

About Hazelcast

The world’s leading companies trust Hazelcast and its unified real-time data platform for mission-critical and data-intensive workloads that require high performance, resilience, and scale. Customers such as JPMorgan Chase, Volvo, New York Life, Target, and Domino’s rely on the Hazelcast Platform for application modernization initiatives and AI/ML deployments.

Hazelcast enables companies across every industry to drive new revenue, mitigate risk, and improve operational efficiencies - at a low total cost of ownership. Top banks and credit card companies rely on Hazelcast for payments, processing billions of dollars per second of domestic and cross-border payments, avoiding $100 million per year in fraud loss. Manufacturing, shipping and services companies rely on Hazelcast to optimize the utilization of equipment and resources in real-time to save 33% in operational costs.

The Hazelcast unified real-time data platform uniquely combines a distributed compute engine and fast data store into a single runtime to process real-time data, enrich it with historical context and enable real-time ML inference.

To join our community of CXOs, architects, and developers, visit www.hazelcast.com.

Matt Wolpin Hazelcast, Inc. 650-487-0179 matt.wolpin@hazelcast.com