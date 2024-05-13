Tourism hosts Africa's Travel Indaba, 13 to 16 May

Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) in the KwaZulu-Natal Province from 13 to 16 May 2024. The trade show highlights the widest variety of Africa's best tourism products and services, and affords delegates an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the exciting travel experiences on offer - with a view of forging dynamic tourism partnerships.

The ATI is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African continent and one of the top three ‘must visit’ events of its kind on the global calendar. It has won accolades as Africa’s best travel and tourism show awarded by the Association of World Travel Awards.

For more information on 2024 Africa’s Travel Indaba visit www.indaba-southafrica.co.za, and South African Tourism on www.southafrica.net

Members of the media are invited to attend the following:

The Department of Tourism will host the following events at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024:

1. Minister’s African Tourism Ministers Dialogue – The Tourism Dialogue provides a platform for African Tourism Ministers, policy makers, stakeholders and experts from the tourism sector to share ideas and to discuss issues impacting tourism on the African continent. The 2024 topic is “Air Connectivity - A Catalyst for Tourism Development in Africa” with four international airlines participating in the dialogue.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 13 May 2024 (By Invitation only)

Time: 16:00 to 18:00

Venue: Maharani Hotel: Tugela Conference Room - Durban

Media RSVP to: Bheka Kweyama via WhatsApp on Cell: 071 868 4141 or via Email: Bkweyama@tourism.gov.za

2. Africa’s Travel Indaba Opening - The official opening will be conducted by the Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille followed by a visit to the various exhibition halls.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024 (Open event)

Time: 08:30 to 10:30

Venue: South Foyer – Durban ICC

3. Tourism Investment Seminar: The Tourism Investment Seminar will share insights on the lucrative Investment opportunities that exist in South Africa’s tourism sector. The session will expose foreign buyers to South African project owners while matching viable tourism projects with the investors. The session will highlight some of the incentive initiatives available to investors in the tourism sector including energy efficiency-related schemes.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024 (Open invitation)

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Venue: Meeting Room 12 - Durban ICC

Media RSVP to: Tshifhiwa Dzhivhuho via WhatsApp on Cell: 076 284 3287or via Email: tdzhivhuho@tourism.gov.za

4. The National Tourism Career Expo (NTCE) Business Networking Session & TSHRD Graduation Ceremony - Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela will address NTCE stakeholders and tourism business owners in a bid to encourage their participation at the 2024 NTCE. This annual expo draws in thousands of youth to explore the potential career opportunities that exist in the sector. The networking session will culminate with a graduation ceremony for 50 KZN learners who successfully completed the Department’s Food and Beverage Skills Training programme.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 15 May 2024 (By invitation)

Time: 09:00 to 13:00

Venue: South Foyer – Durban ICC

Media RSVP to: Thabo Segakweng via WhatsApp on Cell: 079 368 2779 or via Email: tsegakweng@tourism.gov.za

5. Hidden Gems Pavilion – Explore the Hidden Gems Pavilion and meet the 120 tourism SMMEs showcasing their products. The 120 SMME’s participation is funded by the Department of Tourism’s Market Access Support Programme to expand their businesses, and showcase their offerings at various domestic and international trade shows.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesdays till Thursday 14 - 16 May 2024 (Open invitation)

Venue: Durban ICC

Please note: Members of the Media must be registered to attend Africa’s Travel Indaba to gain access into the Durban ICC. Visit www.indaba-southafrica.co.za to register.