Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza leads Home Affairs services Imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 May

Home Affairs Deputy Minister, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, is scheduled to visit Manguzi in KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday 14 May 2024, to lead a Home Affairs services Imbizo delivered via some of the mobile offices that were launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

The Deputy Minister’s visit is focused on services that are in demand in the uMhlabuyalingana Local Municipality such as birth registration, Late Birth Registration and ID applications.

The visit will also address cross-border crime and the introduction of the Border Management Authority as a law enforcement force that can benefit from stronger ties with the community.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: uMhlabuyalingana Sports Ground, Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal

Media Enquiries:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657 (Department of Home Affairs Spokesperson)