Border Management Authority hosts law enforcement pass-out parade of border guards, 16 May

As a newly established schedule 3 A Public Entity, the Border Management Authority will be hosting its first ever law enforcement pass-out parade of 400 recruited Junior Border Guards. The event will take place on the 16 of May 2024 at the South African Police Training College in Pretoria West. 

The event will be graced by Ministers who are part of the Inter-Ministerial Consultative Committee on Border Management together with various other stakeholders to witness this historic event. The Junior Border Guards will be officially assigned as law enforcement officers with a responsibility to arrest and deport illegal migrants across all our ports entry and the border law enforcement areas.  

The Border Management Authority hereby invites media to attend the historic law enforcement pass-out parade as follows:  

Date: Thursday, 16 May 2024
Time: Media to arrive at 08h00
Venue: SAPS Training College – Pretoria West

Accreditation Details:

Members of the media who wish to cover the event are requested to complete the media accreditation template attached. 

Please send the completed form to 

Ms Mmemme Mogotsi
 E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za  

The closing date for submission is 12:00 on Tuesday, 14 May 2024. 
 

