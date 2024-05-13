Premier Oscar Mabuyane and MEC Nonkqubela Pieters kickstart use of Livestock Identification and Traceability System , 14 May

Premier, MEC Pieters to kickstart use of a tech gadget to fight stock theft, improve biosecurity in farms eastern

Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and Rural Development and Agrarian (DRDAR) Reform MEC Nonkqubela Pieters will kickstart use of the Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS) as part of efforts to fight stock theft, strengthen bio-security measures to improve international trade of cattle.

LITS is a technology-based ear-tag gadget which government is delivering to 120 cattle farming enterprises across the province. As part of this rollout 30 000 cattle will be eartagged for identification and traceability purposes on Tuesday (14 May 2024) morning in Tsolo.

The rollout of LITS is the implementation of a commitment made by Premier Mabuyane during the 2024 State of the Province Address and as part of implementing an agreement between government and the redmeat industry.

LITS will ensure individual animal identification so that livestock owners comply with Animal Identification Act. This will improve prosecution rate of people charged for livestock theft and strengthen biosecurity measures in farms to improve international trade of cattle opportunities.

LIST functionality

All ear-tagged animals and identities of their owners are registered into a central database where animal movement is recorded to make it easy to trace the animal back to the owner. Once the system is fully implemented, each animal slaughtered in any abattoir can be traced from where it was farmed, farming conditions where the animal was farmed, and all animal health practices the animal was exposed to. This will also make it possible to identify owners of registered animals, thus improving recovery of stolen animals.

DRDAR is implementing this national policy through collaboration with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC). Currently the Department has trained and registered more that 250 veterinarians, scientists, animal health technicians and extension advisors to lead the implementation of the System.

Members of the media are invited to attend this groundbreaking initiative aimed to curb stock theft and improve the biosecurity of livestock in communal areas. Details of the event:

Venue: Jengce Dip Tank, Lujecweni A/A, Tsolo

Date: 14 May 2024

Time: 9h00am

For more information, to RSVP please contact

Mr Thozi Manyisana

Cell: 082 494 3600