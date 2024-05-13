President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of struggle veteran Kwedi Zilindile Mkhalipi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned with great sadness of the passing of struggle veteran, former Robben Island prisoner and longstanding Pan Africanist Congress of Azania member Mr Kwedi Mzingisi Zilindile Mkhalipi who has passed away at the age of 90.

The President extends his deep condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Mkhalipi who was also an Esteemed Member of the Order of Luthuli in Silver and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Co-operatives Association of South Africa.

He was an operative in the Pan Africanist Congress’s (PAC) underground movement and took part in the 30 March 1960 march by between 30 000 and 50 000 protesters from Langa and Nyanga in Cape Town to the police headquarters in the city.

Mr Mkhalipi was charged with sabotage in 1965, due to his underground activities and was sentenced to 20 years on Robben Island.

He was released in December 1985, but immediately arrested under a state of emergency and deported to the former Transkei.

On his release he taught History, Business Economics and Economics at several schools around the Cape Peninsula.

President Ramaphosa said: “Baba Mkhalipi was a stalwart whose extended lifespan was one he dedicated to the freedom of South Africans and the betterment of our society.

“He made severe sacrifices as the apartheid state sought to constrain him but he was undeterred in his determination that we should be free. He had a passion for the education and economic liberation of the oppressed and stood firm in his activism, regardless of the consequences this invited from the regime.

“He deserves to be honoured and remembered by us while he rests in peace.”

