Minister Humphreys announces record €164 million in funding for 30 regeneration projects in rural towns and villages

The Town Centre First policy contains 33 unique actions which will give our towns the tools and resources they need to become more viable and attractive places in which to live, work, visit and run a business. The policy also contains a range of actions designed to achieve key objectives such as social and economic revival in towns, the provision of housing, as well as addressing challenges like vacancy and derelict buildings. The RRDF is strategically aligned to the Town Centre First policy, and supports the realisation of Town Centre First plans on a local level. The actions also support the protection of our environment, as well as the heritage and culture of our towns.