Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,247 in the last 365 days.

Minister Byrne announces increase in daily allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge

"I understand the importance of Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge, not only to the Gaeltacht, but also in terms of the valuable life experience attendees on courses gain while they are immersed in Irish in the Gaeltacht. The households who provide accommodation are the backbone of this scheme and I want to acknowledge their contribution. I am glad to note that this is the third increase under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge provided during the term of this Government. In total, this represents an increase of almost 30% on the daily rate payable to families, while in the context of boarding schools and hostels, it represents an increase of 90% from €5 to €9.50.”

You just read:

Minister Byrne announces increase in daily allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more