Minister Byrne announces increase in daily allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge

"I understand the importance of Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge, not only to the Gaeltacht, but also in terms of the valuable life experience attendees on courses gain while they are immersed in Irish in the Gaeltacht. The households who provide accommodation are the backbone of this scheme and I want to acknowledge their contribution. I am glad to note that this is the third increase under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge provided during the term of this Government. In total, this represents an increase of almost 30% on the daily rate payable to families, while in the context of boarding schools and hostels, it represents an increase of 90% from €5 to €9.50.”