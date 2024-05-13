Minister Hackett announces additional €1.5 million to re-open Organic processing Investment Grant Scheme

“I know from talking to processors that there is significant interest in the OPIG scheme, which will open on 14th May and remain open until 14th June. This scheme, along with the ongoing work of Bord Bia and the entire sector demonstrates to organic farmers that we are making every effort to ensure there will be strong demand for their produce in both domestic and international markets. There is a growing momentum behind organic farming, with an additional 1000 farmers making the decision this year to farm organically, meaning we now have over 5,000 organic farmers in Ireland. We want to ensure that a market premium is obtained for organic output. Investing in our processing sector, which allows organic processors to increase efficiencies and capacity, is key to this. And for any farmer actively considering converting to organics, or if you are curious about what is involved, I would strongly encourage you to attend an organic farm walk this summer."