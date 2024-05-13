Comprehensive Home Care Services Champions Alzheimer's Awareness with 1st Speaker Session in Chicago
At Comprehensive Home Care, we aspire to be more than just a service provider; we strive to be a beacon of support in our community.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive Home Care Services is not just a home care agency; it's a dedicated pillar in the Chicago community committed to fostering education and support. On June 5th, 2024 at 6pm, Comprehensive Home Care Services is proud to present a free educational speaker session on Alzheimer's awareness at The Foxhole Chicago, located at 2444 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL 60618.
This special event aims to empower individuals with crucial knowledge about Alzheimer's disease, focusing on the ten warning signs that necessitate action and preparation. Joining forces with the esteemed Alzheimer's Association, Comprehensive Home Care Services is honored to facilitate a session led by experts in the field.
"At Comprehensive Home Care Services, we aspire to be more than just a service provider; we strive to be a beacon of support and knowledge in our community," expressed owner, Catherine Kittoe at Comprehensive Home Care Services. "Alzheimer's disease impacts countless lives, and by hosting this educational session, we aim to equip our community with the understanding and resources needed to navigate this journey with confidence and compassion."
Comprehensive Home Care Services extends a warm invitation to all members of the Chicago community to participate in this significant event. While admission is free, RSVPs are required to ensure optimal arrangements for all attendees.
To RSVP or for further information, please contact us at (872) 803-3287.
Let us unite in spreading awareness and fostering engagement in this crucial conversation. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.
About Comprehensive Home Care Services: About Comprehensive Home Care Services: Comprehensive Home Care Services is a leading provider of home care solutions in the Ravenswood area of Chicago. Founded in 2014 by Catherine Kittoe, the agency is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals in need of support through personalized care and compassionate service. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on community collaboration, Comprehensive Home Care Services strives to empower individuals and families to live their best lives.
