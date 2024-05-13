DATA COLLECTION VETERAN DG INSIGHTS CELEBRATES NEW LEADERSHIP AND AN EMPLOYEE OWNERSHIP TRANSITION
DG Insights Now Offers an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Appoints Pooya Ghiaseddin as CEOCONYERS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DG Insights has transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), giving employees an ownership interest in the company. The transition follows a series of new business expansions for the 44-year data collection veteran including a recent corporate rebranding, launching of a direct-to-provider patient experience offering, and expanding to a CMS-approved HCAHPS vendor model serving local and community hospital systems. The company has long valued a work environment where employees feel empowered and proud of their contributions to changing the healthcare experience. happy and proud. This is an exciting journey for DG Insights and their team.
The transition was motivated to facilitate the company’s continued growth and long-term sustainability. The move to an ESOP model coincides with the appointment of the company’s CEO, Pooya Ghiaseddin, who remains instrumental in improving DG Insights’ ability to service all of the nation’s health systems. The company remains steadfast in helping smaller, community hospitals even the playing field in an industry dominated by billion-dollar, publicly traded corporations.
” I am excited about the opportunity to invest in our company and be a part of a team who prioritizes excellence,” said Kevin Moody, vice president of operations, who is looking forward to working under the leadership of Ghiaseddin and embracing the exciting new opportunities and benefits within the company’s new ESOP model.
The new transition aims to further the company’s impact and better equip the team to continue serving both community hospital patients and the healthcare industry. The data collection veteran maintains a track record of success dating back to nearly a quarter century and continues to use their expertise to improve the healthcare experience for patients across the nation.
About DG Insights
Founded as a commercial printer in the southeast of Atlanta, GA in 1980 DG Insights has evolved into the premier provider of experiential data and actionable insights within the healthcare industry. The organization’s 25,000-square-foot headquarters hosts a state-of-the-art print and mail facility, robust call center, and advanced electronic survey platform.
DG Insights has completed over 400 CMS audits and reaches nearly 60 million patients annually.
