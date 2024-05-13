Maryland Chefs Encouraged to Submit Recipes for Governor Moore’s ‘Buy Local’ Cookout

May 13, 2024

Finalists will Prepare Dishes to Celebrate Buy Local Challenge Week

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 13, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is seeking Maryland chefs and restaurants to submit original recipes using local Maryland ingredients for the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout. The annual cookout, being held at the department’s headquarters in Annapolis on July 18 from 5-7pm, promotes the statewide Buy Local Challenge Week during which all Marylanders are encouraged to eat at least one local product each day of the week.

The recipe must include 50 percent of Maryland-sourced products with a focus on partnering with at least one Maryland farmer, waterman, or other producer. Chefs are encouraged to submit recipes that showcase ways the average Maryland family can prepare delicious, nutritious meals with locally produced food at home.

“Maryland’s farmers, watermen, and chefs produce an incredible bounty that is second to none,” said Governor Wes Moore. “I invite chefs from across the state to submit their most creative recipes using fresh, local ingredients as I invite all Marylanders to help strengthen the state’s economy and buy local.”

Recipes will be chosen in each of the following categories: appetizer, main dish, side dish or salad, and dessert. Original recipes will be selected based on simplicity, creativity, availability of ingredients, geographic representation, and maximum use of local ingredients.

“Eating locally is not only better for you, it’s also an economic driver,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Supporting our farms by buying local is a tasty way to keep your dollars in Maryland; this week is a celebration of that.”

Culinary high school and college teams are encouraged to submit recipes. Student teams submitting poultry recipes may be eligible to receive a donation of poultry from a member of the Delmarva Chicken Association if they are selected to participate in the Governor’s cookout (limited to one high school and one college team).

Selected teams will be invited to provide, prepare, and share their dish at the Governor’s cookout. Complete rules of entry and additional information are available on the department’s website. Recipes must be submitted using this online form by May 29.

Previously submitted recipes are not eligible. A $200 stipend toward cost will be provided by the department.

Chefs who have questions should contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

###

