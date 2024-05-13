Golden Savannah is now offering Mini Bernedoodles, Various levels of training are available for an additional fee

Golden Savannah Introduces Mini Bernedoodles with Customizable Training Options

Mohton, Pennsylvania, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Golden Savannah, a renowned breeder of top-quality dogs, is excited to announce the addition of Mini Bernedoodles to their offering. These adorable, tri-colored pups are set to steal the hearts of dog lovers everywhere. What sets Golden Savannah apart is the ability for customers to tailor their Mini Bernedoodle’s training according to their needs, ensuring a well-rounded and obedient furry companion.

Mini Bernedoodles are a delightful blend of Bernese Mountain Dog and Mini Poodle breeds, known for their intelligence, affectionate nature, and charming appearance. Golden Savannah takes pride in breeding healthy, happy, and well-socialized Mini Bernedoodles that make perfect family pets.

What sets Golden Savannah apart is the flexibility they offer in training packages. Customers can choose from various levels of training, including basic obedience, advanced commands, and even specialized training programs. Each training level comes with an additional fee, allowing pet owners to customize their Mini Bernedoodle’s education.

“Our goal at Golden Savannah is to provide families with exceptional pets that fit seamlessly into their lives,” said Mike Kravets, Owner of Golden Savannah. “With our Mini Bernedoodles and customizable training options, we empower our customers to have a loving, well-behaved, and obedient companion that meets their specific needs.”

Golden Savannah’s Mini Bernedoodles are raised in a loving environment, ensuring they are well-socialized and ready to become cherished members of their new families. Their puppies are known for their gentle temperament, intelligence, and suitability for families of all sizes. This link will help you see our pricing and shipping options. https://goldensavannahbernedoodles.com/mini-bernedoodle-puppies-for-sale

For those seeking a loyal and adorable addition to their family, Golden Savannah’s Mini Bernedoodles offer the perfect solution. With the added benefit of tailored training options, customers can rest assured that their furry friend will be well-prepared to thrive in any environment. Visit here for more information: https://goldensavannahbernedoodles.com/trained-bernedoodle-puppies-for-sale

To learn more about Golden Savannah’s Mini Bernedoodles and the customizable training options, please visit https://goldensavannahbernedoodles.com/ or contact puppies@goldensavannah.com.

