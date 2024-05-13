My Outhouse Opens New Garden Rooms Showroom in Hertfordshire

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Outhouse, a family-run business specialising in Garden rooms in Hertfordshire, is proud to announce the recent opening of its new showroom on the edge of London in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

Endorsed by Hertfordshire Trading Standards and a proud Which? Trusted Trader, My Outhouse has become renowned within the industry for building bespoke garden rooms in Hertfordshire to provide clients with a luxury outdoor space for relaxation and work. The top garden room company’s new showroom is designed to display constructions of the different room types popular with previous clients, such as a garden studio, gym, office, annexe, summerhouse and man cave, to help them visualise and plan the ideal outbuilding for their home.

“Our company produces high-quality, low-maintenance builds for clients in Hertfordshire, Essex, London, and the surrounding counties,” said a spokesperson for My Outhouse. As an environmentally friendly company, our buildings are built to last. We use composite cladding that does not require treatment, low-emission foundations, and very thick insulation to retain heat and reduce the need for heating. Our garden structures can be used all year round for people looking for some additional space for good value.”

With a team of City and Guilds qualified carpenters that have earned an impressive local reputation for the design and construction of premium garden rooms, My Outhouse uses Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) to create residential standard builds customised to the specific needs of every client. This personalised and client-centric approach ensures an honest and transparent working relationship with no hidden costs and the opportunity for clients to select the colours, sizes and finishes to improve the look of their garden and offer them the perfect outdoor space to work from, train in, or relax in.

My Outhouse is steadfast in its commitment to protecting the environment and producing garden rooms made from the highest-quality sustainable and recycled materials. The Hertfordshire garden room company is continuously in communication with suppliers about product sustainability and emission reduction during the production of materials to ensure outbuildings that are both long-lasting and environmentally friendly.

The garden rooms available at My Outhouse are constructed to be accessible throughout the year and usable 24/7 due to possessing an insulation level similar to a newly built house and an innovative cladding system that is low maintenance and made almost entirely from recycled material. This, along with foundations being built on high endurance ground screws that are removable, reusable and require minimal digging, offers clients the perfect environment for all uses that retains heat and delivers low energy consumption.

“Deciding who to entrust your building project to is a huge decision and should not be taken lightly. Our team creates made-to-measure rooms with fantastic designs that can give your outside space a modern, traditional or unique look while also being good for the environment,” furthered the spokesperson for My Outhouse.

To design the perfect Herts Garden rooms, My Outhouse (https://myouthouse.co.uk/garden-rooms-hertfordshire/) invites individuals to arrange a meeting today via phone or email to visit its beautiful garden showroom and to start discussing the building of a new garden gym, office, or purpose-built and insulated garden building.

My Outhouse is a family-run business with decades of experience in construction and carpentry that works with clients to create high-quality, environmentally friendly outbuildings tailored to their unique style, budget, and specifications.

