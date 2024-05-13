Freddie Mac Announces 2024 Home Possible RISE Award® Winners for Helping Very Low- to Low-Income Homebuyers

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards®. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes top Sellers across multiple categories for excellence with Freddie Mac’s Home Possible® and HFA Advantage® mortgages – the company’s affordable lending solutions for very low- to low-income homebuyers.



“We are proud to honor these Sellers and their work to tackle affordability challenges head-on and help borrowers achieve sustainable homeownership using our Home Possible and HFA Advantage mortgages,” said Danny Gardner, Freddie Mac Single-Family Senior Vice President, Mission and Community Engagement.

This year’s award winners represent national to local lending companies, recognized for their standout loan originations, who are committed to making responsible homeownership a reality for borrowers nationwide.

Freddie Mac purchased over 96,000 Home Possible and HFA Advantage loans in 2023. Of the Home Possible mortgages purchased, 75% supported first-time homebuyers. Freddie Mac has made homeownership possible for more than 850,000 families through $171 billion in Home Possible and HFA Advantage mortgages since 2015.

Eligible organizations must be active Freddie Mac Sellers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2023 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories.

