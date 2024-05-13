DMi Partners Secures the Esteemed Top Workplaces 2024 Award from The Philadelphia Inquirer for the Second Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces its inclusion in The Philadelphia Inquirer’s prestigious Top Workplaces 2024 list for the second consecutive year. This recognition is part of the Top Workplaces program’s 15th year, which honors companies in the Philadelphia area for outstanding employee satisfaction.



The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces program welcomes organizations with 50 or more employees in the city and its surroundings. It assesses workplaces via a brief 24-question survey intended for employees to complete within approximately five minutes. Managed by Energage, the Exton-based survey partner, the Top Workplaces surveys span 65 markets nationwide and focus on 15 critical culture drivers pivotal to organizational success.

"We are deeply grateful for our placement on the Top Workplaces 2024 Award list. At DMi Partners, we take immense pride in cultivating a company with Philadelphia roots that prioritizes respect and trust within its culture," stated Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. "Recognizing that there is always room for improvement, we are committed to investing in training and development initiatives and actively promoting diversity and community engagement through programs like DMi Cares. Our goal is to be innovative leaders as workplace standards evolve."

DMi Partners maintains an employee retention rate of 80%, a testament to its steadfast dedication to employee development. In 2023, the company made significant investments in training and development initiatives, tailoring programs based on feedback from its workforce. Company-wide training sessions covered essential topics such as goal setting, time management, and effective communication, while specialized workshops for managers addressed areas like performance evaluation and team communication dynamics. To ensure seamless onboarding, DMi's dedicated Training and Development team collaborated closely with HR, crafting comprehensive plans that include structured training modules and periodic check-ins for new hires to integrate smoothly into the company's culture.

Looking forward to the rest of 2024, DMi is committed to further enhancing training resources, including specialized training for new hiring managers and advanced manager training through small-group sessions facilitated by senior leadership. Innovations extend to introducing a mentorship program for managers and overhauling professional development plans to align with individual performance goals. DMi has also introduced a professional development stipend for all employees, empowering them to invest in their growth. Recognizing the changing work landscape, DMi has introduced a Work From Home stipend and bolstered health insurance benefits to support its workforce in all aspects of their professional and personal lives.

