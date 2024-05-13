Chromocell To Present at Alliance Global Partner’s Healthcare Company Showcase on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

FREEHOLD, N.J., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation (“Chromocell”, or the “Company”), (NYSE American: CHRO), a pioneer in the development of non-opioid pain treatment therapeutics, today announced that its CEO Frank Knuettel, will be presenting at Alliance Global Partners Healthcare Company Showcase on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.



The conference provides Alliance Global Partners’ top healthcare companies with an opportunity to discuss what they think are important industry catalysts and share some input on where they see the industry progressing in the coming months and years.

The showcase will consist of 20-minute ‘fireside chat’ style presentations moderated by A.G.P.’s Jim Molloy and Scott Henry.

Investors may attend and observe the presentations throughout the day at the following link: A.G.P. Healthcare Showcase Registration.

About Chromocell

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics to alleviate pain and other associated medical conditions. The Company’s initial clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7 for the treatment of various types of chronic neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. The Company’s portfolio also includes pre-clinical work on other sodium channel receptor subtypes, and the Company intends to explore these and other compounds for the treatment of additional pain indications. For company updates and to learn more about Chromocell, visit www.chromocell.com or follow us on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company’s expectations regarding (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of preclinical and clinical trials for CC8464, CT2000 and other clinical programs, (ii) the timing, scope or results of regulatory filings and approvals, including timing of final FDA marketing and other regulatory approval of CC8464 and CT2000, (iii) the Company’s ability to achieve certain accelerated or orphan drug designations from the FDA, (iv) the Company’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for CC8464 and CT2000, (v) the Company’s plans and ability to successfully develop and commercialize compounds, (vi) the Company’s belief that its portfolio of therapeutics will be suitable for a multitude of eye pain indications, (vii) the Company’s belief that the market opportunity in under-served markets is considerable, (viii) the Company's intent to explore certain compounds for the treatment of pain indications, (ix) the Company's financial performance, (x) the impact of laws and regulations, (xi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain collaborations or obtain additional funding and (x) the anticipated use of net proceeds from the IPO. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to (i) the Company expending its limited resources to pursue a compound or indication and failing to capitalize on different compounds or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success and the Company potentially not being successful in discovering, developing and commercializing additional compounds, (ii) the Company needing to establish its market development capabilities to commercialize its products with the failure to do so potentially resulting in an inability to generate any revenue, (iii) the Company facing significant competition and its competitors potentially achieving regulatory approval before the Company or developing therapies that are more advanced or effective than the Company’s, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, (iv) the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain adequate U.S. and foreign patent protection for its compounds, the Company facing litigation or administrative proceedings by a third-party over its patents, changes in U.S. or foreign patent law or interpretation thereof diminishing the value of its patents, and the Company’s ability to protect the confidentiality of its trade secrets, (v) third-parties instituting patent litigation against the Company in the U.S. or a foreign jurisdiction asserting that CC8464, CT2000 and/or additional compounds infringe its patent rights, the outcome of which would be uncertain and could have a material adverse effect on the success of the Company’s business, (vi) there being no guarantee that the results from prior clinical and preclinical studies will be indicative of the Company’s ability to complete studies or the results to be obtained in the current or future studies and clinical trials and (vii) the Company’s ability to retain key employees and scientific advisors and to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-269188). Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Chromocell Media and Investor Inquires:

LR Advisors LLC.

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Jason@Chromocell.com