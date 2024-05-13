ADRF Reveals New Fiber-to-the-Edge ADXV LPR Wireless Solution at Connect X 2024

Offers Better Performance for Filling Cellular Network Gaps at a Lower TCO

ATLANTA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider for 25 years, today announced the new fiber-to-the-edge (FTTX) low power remote (LPR) unit for the ADXV Series DAS at Connect (X) 2024 in Atlanta, GA. It provides the industry’s best combination of flexibility, performance, and low total cost of ownership (TCO) due to its end-to-end radio frequency (RF) transport exclusively over fiber from the signal source to the antenna, thereby eliminating the significant expense of installing and testing coaxial cables required by traditional DAS remote units.



The ADXV LPR supports radio frequency (RF) bands from 617 to 3980 MHz on a single hardware layer regardless of protocol or modulation. The advanced power control capabilities and IP 66-rated chassis allow it to work with nearly any indoor or outdoor network architecture.

“The ADXV LPR is the ideal solution for mobile carriers and enterprises to address coverage gaps in large multi-sector deployments, whether that is during the network design phase or post-installation,” said Sun Kim, director of engineering at ADRF. “Not only does end-to-end fiber connection provide optimal system performance and reduced labor and component costs, but our power control technology ensures the LPR can be adjusted to meet the power needs of any sector and avoid interference with the rest of the network.”

ADRF’s ADXV LPR features:

Frequency range between 617 – 3980 MHz

17dBm of downlink composite output power for 600 MHz, 700 MHz (Commercial), and Cellular + SMR800

20dBm of downlink composite output power for PCS, AWS, WCS, and BRS

23dBm of downlink composite output power for C-Band (5GNR)

Fiber to the edge

IP66 rating without any additional chassis

Supports communication and power from Primary to Secondary Unit

Optical Coupler to feed two Primary units with one strand of fiber from the hub

In addition to showcasing the new ADXV LPR at Connect X, ADRF is also displaying their upcoming SDRC Series repeater, a low-power Part 20 compliant bi-directional amplifier (BDA) that makes it easier, faster, and more cost-effective than ever for enterprises to provide cellular coverage by bypassing the often lengthy and cumbersome process typically involved with establishing in-building wireless networks.

For more information about ADRF’s new ADXV LPR and upcoming SDRC Series repeater, visit Connect (X) booths #217 and #316 or learn more online at www.adrftech.com .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, Forbes Technology Council, IFC, NFPA, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.

