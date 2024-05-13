Data Storage Corporation Announces Expansion into the United Kingdom with Opening of CloudFirst London Office

New Office Location Solidifies International Footprint

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced the expansion of its CloudFirst subsidiary into the United Kingdom (UK) with the opening of its London office. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the Company’s strategy to serve a global clientele and further CloudFirst’s presence in key global markets.



With the official opening of Cloud First’s new office in the United Kingdom, the Company has increased its international footprint while further supporting its current multi-national clients. The Company’s new office address is 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AG.

In connection with the new office opening, the company created a strategic relationship with Kanso Digital, to assist with scaling the business and execution of its global business strategy. Kanso Digital is led by Salvatore Esposito, who will play a key role in advancing CloudFirst’s growth in the UK. Mr. Esposito brings an extensive background in solution-based sales and operational leadership within the technology industry and previously served as the managing director of British Telecom- Global Services.

Hal Schwartz, President of CloudFirst, stated, “This strategic move will allow us to take advantage of increased interest and adoption of our Power Cloud in the UK, which represents a sizable addressable market with a high concentration of businesses that utilize these systems to run critical applications. Establishing a footprint in the UK illustrates our commitment to capitalizing on new opportunities and building long-term value for our customers. We're not just launching services; we're fostering partnerships and building connections that will further enhance our long-term success.”

Salvatore Esposito commented, “I’m excited to embark on this collaboration with CloudFirst. The Kanso team brings decades of experience in assisting companies entering new territories and establishing efficient operations. By combining strategy and execution, we believe we can help CloudFirst leverage its new presence and aggressively penetrate the UK market while supporting its existing clients. We look forward to working closely with the Data Storage team.”

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, the parent company of CloudFirst, stated, “This expansion of our operations into the UK underscores our commitment to supporting clients globally, while also enabling us to cater to the unique needs of the UK market. The UK organization will focus on forging new partnerships while expanding our cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security and IT automation solutions. By establishing a local presence, we intend to enhance collaboration efforts and deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cloud-hosting, disaster-recovery, cyber security, IT automation and voice & data companies, built around technical asset deployments in multiple regions, providing services to a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, finance, retail, entertainment, education, and healthcare, focusing on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity and IT automation markets. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure, DTST operates in data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter (@DataStorageCorp).

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward looking statements in this press release include statements such as the Company serving a global clientele and furthering CloudFirst’s presence in key global markets, the expected role of Kanso Digital in advancing CloudFirst’s growth in the UK, taking advantage of increased interest and adoption of the Company’s Power Cloud in the UK, capitalizing on new opportunities and building long-term value for customers, fostering partnerships and building connections that will further enhance long-term success, the Kanso team helping CloudFirst leverage its new presence and aggressively penetrate the UK market while supporting its existing clients, understanding and catering to the unique needs of the UK market, the London organization focusing on forging new partnerships while expanding the Company’s cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery and cyber security solutions and enhancing collaboration efforts and delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers by establishing a local presence in the UK. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to further CloudFirst’s presence in key global markets, the Company’s ability to advance CloudFirst’s growth in the UK while supporting its existing clients, the Company’s ability to forge new partnerships through its London office while expanding its cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery and cyber security solutions and the Company’s ability to and enhance collaboration efforts and deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.