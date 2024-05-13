Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:



TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Cowen representative to secure a meeting time.



Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Intercontinental Boston in Boston, MA. Veeco management will present at 10:20 AM ET. The presentation will be available via webcast on the events page of ir.veeco.com. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to secure a meeting time.



Northland Growth Conference 2024 on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Veeco management will be available to meet virtually one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Northland representative to secure a meeting time.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

